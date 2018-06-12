Two Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named To 2018 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

"We're honored that our attorneys' performance is widely recognized, and we appreciate the approval from our peer firms," said Firm Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar, who earlier this year was named a Super Lawyer and listed on the Southern California Super Lawyers Top 100. "Only 2.5 percent of attorneys statewide are selected to the list, and the designation is especially meaningful when it comes from our peers in the profession."

The national rating service annually identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The following Sklar Kirsh attorneys have been selected to the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List in their practice areas for 2018:

Serineh Baghdasarian , Senior Counsel in the firm's Real Estate group, focusing on real estate transactions, including finance and private equity funds

, Senior Counsel in the firm's Real Estate group, focusing on real estate transactions, including finance and private equity funds Simone Collins , an Associate in the firm's Corporate group, specializing in mergers and acquisitions as well as private equity and entertainment industry deals

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate and entertainment law as well as commercial and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

