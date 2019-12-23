Two South Carolina Doctors Join National MDVIP Network To Provide Personalized, Preventive Primary Care

"As a family medicine physician for almost 40 years, my philosophy is that practicing good medicine centers around a close doctor-patient partnership which allows for the effective treatment and management of existing conditions, while working toward preventing future health issues," said Dr. Gentry. "As an MDVIP-affiliated doctor, I am building upon my role as a healthcare partner with more dedicated time and progressive screenings to develop customized wellness plans to meet the unique needs and goals of each patient."

"I have built my primary care practice around individualized patient care, and wellness and prevention, while applying my expertise in sports medicine, sleep medicine and palliative care to help patients reach their optimal health," said Dr. Hartvigsen, who has been practicing in the communities of Columbia for over 30 years. "My affiliation with MDVIP affords me an added healthcare partner with the resources and cutting-edge tools to help ensure that quality patient care remains a priority."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About W. Douglas Gentry, M.D.

Dr. Gentry received his medical degree from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. Dr. Gentry is affiliated with several hospitals, including, Oconee Memorial Hospital, AnMed Health, St Francis Downtown, and Greenville Memorial Hospital. For more information about Dr. Gentry, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/WDouglasGentryMD.

About R. Erik Hartvigsen, M.D.

Dr. Hartvigsen received his medical degree from University of Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia and completed his internship and residency at University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. Board certified in Family Medicine, he is affiliated with Providence Hospital Downtown and Northeast, Prisma Baptist Medical Center in Columbia, and Prisma Richland Memorial hospitals. Dr. Hartvigsen founded the General Inpatient Hospice Service at Providence Hospital and serves as a Medical Director at Heartstrings Hospice and SleepWorks. For more information about Dr. Hartvigsen, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/RErikHartvigsenMD.

Click here for a complete list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in South Carolina.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 325,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

