Two-thirds of organizations invest in AI training as adoption accelerates - but governance gaps remain

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of AI adoption speeds up across the world, organizations are ramping up their investments into AI training and enablement for employees.

That's from Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, which recently conducted its third annual AI Adoption and Risk Survey of more than 1,200 global businesses.

In the last year, nearly two thirds of global businesses (62%) have already delivered AI training to employees, while more than half (55%) have hired for AI-focused roles.

Governance is also becoming a key priority, with 56% of organizations already communicating their AI strategy to employees. However, many businesses are still behind on implementing governance frameworks to guide how their employees should use AI in the workplace.

Over two-fifths (43%) of organizations are yet to introduce formal AI risk management frameworks, highlighting a considerable gap between adoption and oversight. In addition, only 44% have conducted AI impact assessments related to AI use.

As AI becomes widespread, companies are moving to support their employees with targeted training that supports role specific requirements. The findings are clear: companies must take a measured approach to ensure that the pace of AI adoption is supported with the right training, enablement and governance frameworks.

Businesses invest in skills as AI drives productivity

In the race to unlock value from AI, companies are investing in AI training for employees and introducing new AI-focused roles.

The research found that 47% of businesses are offering training to help employees use AI tools - up 7% from 2024. In addition, 40% of businesses have created new roles where AI is a core part of the remit.

Gallagher's research shows that 86% of businesses report that AI has improved employee productivity.

Human capability remains central

According to the research, AI is here to stay. But organizations still value and desire human skills that cannot be easily replicated by an AI tool. According to the global survey, the most popular reason to protect employee jobs was to retain and promote creativity – in this case, forward-thinking and innovative employees – in the business.

Other common reasons included a desire to keep the human touch in client interactions (cited by 34% respondents), and to ensure that human employees are still available to solve complex problems that technology cannot solve independently (cited by 31%).

These findings suggest that many organizations see the most effective path forward as one where human creativity and judgment work alongside AI-driven efficiency.

Ben Warren, Managing Director of People Data, AI and Innovation at Gallagher says:

"For many global companies, AI is no longer in the test phase. It's in the workplace, shaping strategy and powering productivity. Training programs are on the rise, equipping employees for a future where human ingenuity and AI agents will work hand in hand. We know what AI can do, and the potential is undeniable. It can handle repetitive and manual tasks, freeing employees to spend less on menial work and more on what really matters: creative ideation and meeting clients.

"At the same time, our findings suggest that governance frameworks are still catching up with the pace of adoption. As organizations scale their use of AI, risk oversight and clear policies will become increasingly important. Overall, the long-term value of AI will depend on combining technological efficiency with human creativity, judgment and trust."

ABOUT THE GALLAGHER AI ADOPTION REPORT

Data was collected from 1,250 organizations of all sizes in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Developed as part of Gallagher's ongoing series of Artificial Intelligence Adoption trends building on themes for the last three years.

ABOUT GALLAGHER

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

CONTACT:

Mary Schwartz, Gallagher

847.378.5893

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallagher