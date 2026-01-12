Two-Time Cancer Survivor Reveals How She Discovered Her Path to Healing After Her Life Was "Uprooted"

Cynthia Dano shares raw, hopeful reflections on illness, resilience, and the power of reclaiming time

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014 Cynthia Dano received the sobering news that she had cancer. Due to her family history, she had been vigilant about breast cancer screenings and was prepared for the possibility; however, she was completely unprepared for a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. After beating it not once, but twice, she now shares how she navigated her life's unplanned detour in her debut book, "Uprooted: My Search for Faith, Hope and Healing in the Barren, Recurrent Cancer Wilderness."

“Uprooted: My Search for Faith, Hope, and Healing in the Barren, Recurrent Cancer Wilderness” By Cynthia Dano

A blend of memoir, journal entries, and real-time reflections, the prologue sets the stage with the initial diagnosis in 2014 when doctors informed Dano that she had a rare form of ovarian cancer, a granulosa cell tumor, which accounts for less than 5% of all ovarian cancer cases, with a nearly 100% recurrence rate. The chapters that follow detail her second cancer journey in 2023, interspersed with reflections on nature, relationships, faith, coaching insights, and the unexpected disruptions to her life plans.

"It is hard to know what to do, what to think, how to feel, where to go, and why to bother when given such news," Dano said. "I felt like I had been dropped into some parallel universe where people were speaking a different language, the ground was shapeshifting, and where Chicken Little was right: the sky—and everything else—was falling."

After nearly nine years cancer-free, pain in Dano's back leads to a CT scan that reveals a large tumor near her aorta. Facing brutal treatment once more, she begins chemo. This time, the side effects are worse—nausea, pain, neuropathy, and emotional upheaval. She documents her journey day-by-day, offering a visceral picture of life in the chemo chair and its aftermath.

In the midst of chaos, Dano finds refuge in a solo road trip to Arizona, stopping at national parks like Crater Lake, Yosemite, and Lake Tahoe. Nature becomes her church; its beauty gives her peace, clarity, and a sense of spiritual rebirth. Despite the pain, Cynthia sees cancer as a teacher. It uproots her life but also pushes her to evolve, reflect, and live with greater purpose.

Delivering hard truths with compassion and hope, she hopes that "Uprooted" will help readers reevaluate how they use their time, to face their morality head-on, and to seek beauty, even in barren places. Dano plans to share the knowledge she's gained from her experiences and the "morality motivation mindset" in her next book, "The Road to No Regrets: A Guide to Living Fully, Before it's Too Late."

"Uprooted: My Search for Faith, Hope, and Healing in the Barren, Recurrent Cancer Wilderness"

By Cynthia Dano

ISBN: 9798765259009 (softcover); 9798765259023 (hardcover); 9798765259016 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Cynthia Dano is a two-time cancer survivor, former professional photographer, entrepreneur, and certified life, health and Radical Remission coach who now serves as a cancer doula and No Regrets mentor. Drawing from her own lived experience, she helps others navigate the unexpected turns of life with courage, clarity, and heart. She lives in Washington State with her husband, where she writes, guides, and continues to grow roots in new soil. "Uprooted" is her debut memoir. She is currently at work on her second book, "The Road to No Regrets: A Guide to Living Fully, Before it's Too Late." To learn more, please visit www.cynthiadano.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press