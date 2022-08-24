Two Valor Executives Named Finalists in D CEO's 2022 Energy Awards

Adam Powell and Matt Autry join 26 other North Texas energy executives singled out for their contributions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights , is pleased to announce that two of their executives have been named finalists in D CEO's 2022 Energy Awards . The finalists at Valor include Adam Powell, the company's chief accounting officer and Matt Autry, the president of Valor's Oil and Gas Division.

Adam Powell Matt Autry

"We're extremely proud to have not one – but two - finalists in this year's D CEO's Energy Awards," stated Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "I can't think of two more deserving individuals than Adam and Matt, both of whom have made considerable contributions not to just our company, but also to the industry as a whole." DeWoody was named Energy Services and Technology Executive of the Year in the 2021 D CEO Energy Awards .

Now in its fifth year, the D CEO's Energy Awards were created to recognize and honor outstanding individual leaders in the oil and gas, energy finance, and renewable sectors who continue to innovate and propel the industry forward. Nominations are open to industry players from East Texas to the Permian Basin, provided there is a strong North Texas tie. Both Powell and Autry will join the other 26 finalists at a special awards presentation in October where the winners will be announced, and all will be featured in the November issue of D CEO.

Adam Powell is a CPA with multiple years of experience in public accounting as a financial statement auditor for publicly and privately held clientele in the oil and gas, manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare industries. He serves as the head of the company's oil and gas accounting , covering several of Valor's client interests in 32 different U.S. states. Earlier this year, Powell was named a finalist in D CEO's 2022 Financial Executive Awards.

Matt Autry was recently promoted to president of Valor's Oil and Gas Division. In this new role, he manages an oil and gas team that's doubled in size over the past year, while working directly with clients to optimize their mineral asset portfolios. Autry's oil and gas industry experience spans two decades, from working as a landman to owning and managing mineral rights. He's held various managerial landman positions, both in the field and in-house. Since the company's founding in 2018, Autry has been one of the driving forces behind Valor's business development, including their proprietary mineral.tech ® software platform.

Valor has oversight and management of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector to include Valor Ignite ™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

