Two Weeks Left: Epic Passes Available Through Dec. 2 Only, Including $123 1-Day Pass to Vail, Breck, Park City & Whistler Blackcomb

An Epic 1-Day Pass with access to world-class resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain and Whistler Blackcomb is $123 for adults ($65 for kids), providing up to $206 savings compared to the cost of purchasing a 1-day lift ticket in resort. An Epic 1-Day Pass to Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Tahoe; and Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow and Hunter in the Northeast, is $98 for adults ($48 for kids). For resorts in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and New Hampshire, an Epic 1-Day Pass is $61 for adults ($32 for kids).

With Epic Day Pass, the price per day decreases the more days a guest plans to ski or ride, up to seven days, with the option to choose which resorts they want to visit. Guests can also add peak day access when building their Pass for an additional charge. All Pass Holders receive 20% off group ski and ride school lessons, on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, equipment rentals, and more with Epic Mountain Rewards.

"We know how important value and flexibility is to our guests as they plan for the winter ahead," said Courtney Goldstein, chief marketing officer for Vail Resorts. "That's why we created the Epic Day Pass, so skiers and riders can build their own Pass to use at their favorite mountain resorts, lock in incredible savings compared to the cost of lift tickets, and then decide later when and where to ski and ride."

All Epic Passes go off sale December 2 – including the full Epic Pass ($1,107 adult, $546 kids), Epic Local Pass ($859 adults, $417 kids), Epic Military Pass ($223), plus Epic Local College Pass ($720), Adaptive Pass ($492) and regional Passes like the Northeast Value Pass ($652 adults, $458 college). Guests visiting any of Vail Resorts' 37 North American destinations can store their Pass on their phone and get scanned hands-free at the lift with Mobile Pass on the My Epic app.

Locking in a Pass now provides Pass Holders immediate savings on lodging this winter. During the upcoming lodging Cyber Sale, Pass Holders can save up to 30% on room rates across Vail Resorts' portfolio of hotels and vacation rentals conveniently located near the mountains. Pass Holders get the maximum savings and early access to the sale starting November 25, with public access starting November 26. The sale is eligible to book through December 3. Minimum night stay requirements and other terms and conditions apply.

New across 12 of Vail Resorts' destination locations is My Epic Gear. Better than renting and easier than owning, My Epic Gear offers the latest premium skis, snowboards, and boots, delivered slopeside or to where guests are staying in resort. My Epic Gear is available at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow. The entire experience, from gear selection to daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off, is managed in the My Epic app. Memberships are $50 for the 2024/25 season, with a daily usage fee of $55 for adults and $45 for kids (3-12).

Also new this winter, guests at four Colorado resorts will have access to My Epic Assistant in the My Epic app. My Epic Assistant couples the power of AI with resort experts, offering a convenient tool to ask questions anytime, anywhere about Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone.

Check out all Epic Passes on epicpass.com before they go off sale on December 2. No reservations will be required at any resort, except Telluride Ski Resort. Passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage. Lift tickets will be limited this season across all 37 North American resorts.

2024/25 Epic Pass Offerings and Pricing

Pass Price Resort Access Epic Day Pass Varies Skiers and riders can build their own Pass – choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether to include Restricted Peak Dates. Examples: • All Resorts Access : Ski/ride resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain and Whistler Blackcomb • 32 Resorts Access : Ski/ride resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe • 22 Resorts Access : Ski/ride local ski areas like Hunter Mountain, Seven Springs and Wildcat Epic Pass $1,107 Unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Stowe and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts worldwide. Epic Local Pass $859 Unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone. Also includes access to resorts like Park City Mountain, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 total days at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $652 Access to 21 resorts across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Stowe, Mount Snow, and Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Wildcat, Attitash, Crotched, Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire; Seven Springs, Liberty, Whitetail, Roundtop in Pennsylvania and more. Epic Military Pass $223 Unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts for active and retired military and their dependents. Epic Military Veteran Pass $610 Unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts for veterans and their dependents. Epic Adaptive Passes $492 Unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts for skiers and riders with permanent disabilities.

