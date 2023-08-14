Two Years On: Afghan Girls' Call for their Right to Education Rings Out Louder Than Ever

News provided by

Education Cannot Wait

14 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Education Cannot Wait's new #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign brings voices of Afghan girls targeted by the de facto Taliban authorities' ban on girls' education to the global stage – on two-year Afghanistan takeover anniversary

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after the de facto authorities took power in Afghanistan and banned girls' access to secondary education, Education Cannot Wait (ECW) – the UN global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises – launches the #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign.

The one-month campaign, developed with ECW Global Champion Somaya Faruqi, former Captain of the Afghan Girls' Robotic Team, features testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been abruptly upended by the ban, conveyed with striking illustrations by an anonymous Afghan female artist.

Continue Reading
Education Cannot Wait’s new #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign features testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been abruptly upended by the ban imposed on their education. ©ECW
Education Cannot Wait’s new #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign features testimonies from Afghan girls whose lives have been abruptly upended by the ban imposed on their education. ©ECW

"The courage of girls in Afghanistan gives me the strength to use my own voice to amplify their voices to the world. It's more urgent than ever to act now, and I hope that next year, we celebrate their freedom rather than mark their oppression," said Faruqi.      

According to a recent UN experts' report, the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan is the 'worst globally' and the systematic restrictions of their human rights and severe discrimination they experience under the de facto Taliban authorities' regime could amount to "gender apartheid" and "gender persecution".

"The international community must hear this call from Afghan girls and mobilise with renewed strength of purpose to condemn the violation of their rights. Applicable international legal frameworks should be used to pursue legal action. The international community should also immediately expand support to online and radio courses, as well as increase funding resources for ECW and its partners to step up educational opportunities for Afghan girls inside and outside the country," said UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of ECW's High-Level Steering Group, The Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown.

"ECW is firmly committed to lifting and empowering the voices of Afghan girls. We will continue to steadfastly advocate for the full resumption of their right to education, and to work with our partners to deliver crucial learning opportunities to Afghan children through the community-based education programmes we support," said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif.       

Access the #AfghanGirlsVoices campaign social media kit here.

For information: www.educationcannotwait.org

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

Also from this source

Deux ans déjà : l'appel des filles afghanes en faveur de leur droit à l'éducation résonne plus fort que jamais

Dva roky beze škol: Afghánské dívky volají stále hlasitěji po svém právu na vzdělání

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.