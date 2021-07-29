Two Years Running, Neptune Software Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms

OSLO, Norway, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Neptune Software, a global leader in low-code, rapid application development platforms, announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms [MXDP] for the second year in a row. According to Gartner1: "As the MXDP market becomes more competitive — with vendors improving their ability to execute, and demonstrating more complete visions — we have raised our expectations."

"Our inclusion and placement on the quadrant for two years in a row is a powerful ranking and confirms that our commitment to drive digital transformation for all our customers, no matter the size of the business, is paying off," said Andreas Grydeland Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "Starting with honorable mention in 2019 and being recognized in 2020, Neptune Software's recognition and quadrant placement this year shows that our steady expansion of our platform and services are helping any company and organization in any industry deliver tangible business results, at scale and with ease. After 7 years of organic, profitable expansion we have set the right tracks to accelerate our operations to meet the market demands for SAP-centric low-code platforms."

Matthias Steiner, CPO at Neptune Software continues: "Neptune Software has seen steady growth in recent years and continues to strengthen its position as the most native low-code app development platform for SAP customers. We are building on this advantage to expand our capabilities beyond just SAP and offer a platform that addresses today's complex, hybrid IT landscapes holistically: SAP and non-SAP alike."

Defining the market for this Magic Quadrant report, Gartner states that1: "Great organizations don't build siloed applications. They build seamless, interconnected application experiences for their employees and customers that span multiple devices, touchpoints and interaction modalities." Furthermore, Gartner outlines that "A multiexperience development platform (MXDP) offers development teams an opinionated and integrated set of front-end development tools and "backends for frontends'' capabilities. It enables distributed and scalable development (both in teams and architecture) of fit-for-purpose apps across digital touchpoints and interaction modalities."

Neptune Software's all-in-one toolset, offering low-code and no-code options, as well as pro-code tools if desired, empowers anyone in a company to design, build, and implement an application easily and quickly, giving enterprises the tools they need now to stay competitive. Neptune Software also has one of the highest Gartner peer insight scores for their platform, showing that their customers believe and trust the company's enterprise app development capabilities*.

Neptune Software is the SAP-market's leading low-code app development platform for enterprises because the company continued to show they offer a superior product for SAP customers. With the company's fast growing and improving low-code app development platform from enterprise developers for enterprise developers, Neptune Software's customers are able to transform any IT department into an innovation powerhouse.

Neptune Software has been steadily expanding its platform and services. The company knows that organizations will continue to realize their need to evolve, and they are evolving even faster right along with them to help businesses deliver tangible business results.

Besides reaching the incredible milestone of 3 million licensed users, the company launched last month a managed, public-cloud offering of the company's leading low-code app development platform. This allows customers to innovate quickly and rapidly deliver predictable business outcomes – without having to worry about the technical complexity of operating a modern enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. Earlier this year, the company launched a new, comprehensive no-code toolset on its digital platform that empowers citizen developers – not just IT – to build day-to-day apps by assembling ready-made and reusable application building blocks.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 600 enterprise customers and over 3 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

