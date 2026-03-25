TWOPAGES Celebrates 11 Years as a Global Window‑Fashion Design Leader and Creative Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWOPAGES Curtains, a pioneer in modern window treatment solutions, commemorated its 11th anniversary on March 19 with a Brand Day event in New York, bringing together media, designers, and industry leaders to highlight the brand's ongoing exploration in window‑fashion design and its expanding creative influence.

For 11 years, TWOPAGES has believed that home is quietly shaped by comfort and light—creating spaces that feel simple, calm, and personal, and we’re grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into theirs. Speed Speed Celebrating 11 Years of TWOPAGES with MS. MAVERICK MUSE in New York City Celebrating 11 Years of TWOPAGES with MS. MAVERICK MUSE in New York City

"Over the past eleven years, TWOPAGES has grown from a product‑service provider into a global window‑fashion design brand and a dynamic creative community platform," said Ray Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES Curtains. "We'll continue this journey by collaborating closely with everyone in the design community, developing new ideas and exploring new possibilities together."

A new anniversary film debuted at the event, revealing Ray Chen's design vision and tracing the TWOPAGES' journey.

Over the past 11 years, TWOPAGES has recorded several key milestones. More than 600,000 households worldwide have adopted TWOPAGES solutions. This growth has been supported by a streamlined customization experience designed to simplify the process of selecting and tailoring window treatments for diverse living environments.

Brand visibility has grown rapidly, driven by high‑profile moments such as digital displays in Times Square and outdoor campaigns across major U.S. cities. Its influence on social platforms has also strengthened through consistent content creation and active community engagement. The brand's Home Tour series has become a signature content format, showcasing real living spaces and fueling ongoing social engagement.

A network of over 10,000 traders anchors the brand's global creative ecosystem. In 2025, the inaugural TWOPAGES X Design Contest in Los Angeles attracted global talent and spotlighted standout designers. The initiative now serves as a strategic platform supporting the broader design community. Preparations for the second edition are already underway.

During the event, TWOPAGES announced a new collaboration with creative designer Ms. Maverick Muse, a vintage fashion influencer known for her Old Hollywood aesthetic. A conversation between Ms. Maverick Muse and House Beautiful Magazine's Editorial Director, Joanna Saltz, offered deeper insights into the inspiration behind the upcoming co‑branded collection.

Looking forward, TWOPAGES remains committed to advancing design innovation while expanding its role as a global platform for creative collaboration. The next chapter builds on more than a decade of exploration, with new partnerships, emerging talent initiatives, and evolving community programs shaping the path ahead.

SOURCE TWOPAGES