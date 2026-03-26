TWOPAGES Marks 11 Years of Design Innovation

From a single idea to over 600,000 homes worldwide, the brand has redefined the window treatment experience, making everyday living simpler, smarter and more stylish.

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TWOPAGES proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary this month, showcasing over a decade of growth in the window treatment industry and its expanding role in connecting design, lifestyle and community.

TWOPAGES has always aimed to make window treatments simpler and everyday life a bit brighter with thoughtful, design-forward ideas. The team has helped over 600,000 families worldwide by creating window solutions that fit how people live today.

TWOPAGES 11th anniversary campaign, Times Square, New York

Video:Ray Chen founded TWOPAGES to redefine

how people discover and live with window design

The Vision Behind TWOPAGES

Ray Chen started TWOPAGES to transform the way people approach window treatments.

With a belief that windows shape how people experience space, light and daily life, TWOPAGES was built to bridge the gap between functional home products and design-driven living.

"Years ago, when I was decorating my own place, I spent way too much time searching for curtains," said Chen. "The process felt complicated and slow. That's when I started wondering: what if buying custom curtains could be easier, better quality and still affordable?

"From the start, I saw window design as more than just a function; it's about how you feel in your space. We've always wanted everyone to have access to custom pieces that feel personal. This anniversary, we celebrate the community that's grown with us."

Eleven Years of Growth and Community

What started as a small idea is now a name known in home design around the globe. TWOPAGES makes custom drapery, Roman shades and curtain hardware for homes everywhere. From Times Square to billboards and Instagram feeds, TWOPAGES brings together a creative crowd of designers, makers and influencers, all backed by a 10,000+ member trade program.

Driving Design Through Creative Initiatives

Last year, TWOPAGES launched its first TWOPAGES X Design Contest with the theme "Make Imagination Happen," inviting creative minds to show how window treatments can spark style and self-expression. The finalists brought fresh ideas to the table, showing just how much design can brighten up daily life. The next contest is coming up in April 2026, keeping the door open for new and emerging creative voices.

Celebrating 11 Years

To celebrate 11 years, TWOPAGES threw a party in New York City, gathering editors, journalists and interior designers for a night of looking back and looking ahead.

The event featured the debut of the TWOPAGES Anniversary Brand Film, a toast from Chen, and a sneak peek at the new Ms. Maverick Muse × TWOPAGES Ambassador Co-Design Collection. The evening ended with a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the occasion.

Content, Culture and Community

TWOPAGES also brings people together through storytelling, like the OPEN DOOR Home Tour series for a look inside real homes and personal design journeys. These stories have sparked conversations and creative sharing within its community.

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, TWOPAGES will launch the Ms. Maverick Muse Co-Design Collection (mid-April 2026), kick off the second annual design contest and keep growing its creative community around the world, exploring how window design can shape daily life and spark imagination at home.

"Life isn't just about finding comfort—it's about making it," added Chen. "TWOPAGES window treatments are here to help you create a space that feels like you and quietly tells your story."

For effortless living, visit twopagescurtains.com.

About TWOPAGES:

TWOPAGES a team passionate about providing high-quality custom window treatments to families worldwide. The company has proudly served over 600,000 families since its inception. It simplifies the window treatment buying process by offering drapery, shades, blinds, rods and other hardware tailored to your unique needs. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE TWOPAGES