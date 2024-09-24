TXNM Energy Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 28, 2024.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts

Lisa Goodman

(505) 241-216 Media

Corporate Communications

(505) 241-2783

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.