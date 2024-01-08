TXU Energy Selected to Provide Power to the University of Houston System

Multi-year partnership includes scholarship funding and significant rebates for energy efficiency projects

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership to provide electricity to the entire University of Houston System, including all four university campuses, all UH instructional sites, and more than a dozen athletic facilities and venues.

The leading-edge contract is designed to meet the unique needs of a system serving more than 75,000 students, with an investment in scholarships and significant rebates for energy efficiency projects.

"When considering the University of Houston's size and the scope of world-class facilities, labs, and research centers that need power, only a provider with a strong history of operational excellence is up to the task," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "We approached this partnership first with the promise of delivering safe, reliable electricity. As we learned more, our market insight and expertise allowed us to create a custom solution that aligns with the university's short and long-term goals."

In partnership with the University of Houston, TXU Energy is proud to invest $370,000 in UH scholarships over the next ten years. This includes endowed scholarships and funding for programs focused on energy and STEM education.

To help the University of Houston meet its cost savings and sustainability goals, TXU Energy will also provide Greenback dollars – rebates for making energy-efficiency improvements at university facilities. These dollars can fund new or existing energy efficiency projects and come with expert guidance on implementation.

