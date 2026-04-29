Ty J. Young Wealth Management Celebrates 28 Years of Growth, Strategic Acquisitions, and Leadership in Retirement Planning

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management announced the celebration of its 28th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of helping clients navigate retirement planning with a disciplined, income-focused approach. Since its founding in 1998, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized brand, combining personalized financial guidance with a strategy centered on safety of principal and a reasonable rate of return.

Ty J. Young Wealth Management has completed the acquisition of 44 companies, significantly expanding its footprint and reinforcing its position as a consolidator within the independent wealth management space. These acquisitions have enabled the firm to scale its client service capabilities, deepen its advisor network, and extend its reach to retirees and pre-retirees across the country.

"Reaching 28 years is a meaningful milestone for our firm and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us," said Ty J. Young, founder and CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. "At the heart of everything we do is a clear mission: helping our clients grow and protect their hard-earned retirement money. The acquisitions we have completed over the past several years have strengthened that mission and allowed us to serve more families with the same level of care and discipline."

A defining element of the firm's strategy has been its long-standing focus on annuities as a core component in financial security. Ty J. Young Wealth Management has emerged as a prominent voice in the industry on the role of annuities in addressing longevity risk, market volatility, and income predictability.

As the firm enters its next chapter, Ty J. Young Wealth Management plans to continue its strategic acquisition strategy while investing in technology, advisor development, and client education initiatives. The firm remains focused on delivering consistent outcomes for clients and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in retirement planning.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for nearly 10,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management