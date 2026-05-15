Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Moore Insurance Services

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, a leading financial services firm, today announced the acquisition of Moore Insurance Services, marking another strategic expansion for the firm as it continues to grow its nationwide footprint.

With Moore Insurance Services' CEO, David Moore, stepping into retirement, the partnership represents an exciting next chapter for its clients, who will now gain access to Ty J. Young Wealth Management's comprehensive suite of retirement solutions while continuing to receive the personalized service they have come to trust.

"It has been a pleasure connecting with Moore Insurance Services clients," said Ty Young, CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. "The trust and receptiveness we've experienced from them has made this transition incredibly fulfilling. We are committed to honoring the strong relationships David built over the years while providing clients with additional resources and long-term support."

Founded by David Moore, Moore Insurance Services built a reputation for delivering trusted guidance and personalized insurance solutions to clients throughout the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina region. The acquisition ensures continuity for clients while expanding access to additional retirement income planning strategies, investment services, and client support infrastructure through Ty J. Young Wealth Management.

Ty J. Young Wealth Management has continued to pursue strategic acquisitions as part of its national growth strategy, having completed 44 acquisitions.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for nearly 10,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management