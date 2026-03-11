Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Senior Wealth Advisors

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, a leading financial services firm, has acquired Cincinnati-based Senior Wealth Advisors. The acquisition expands the firm's presence in the Midwest and marks an exciting new chapter for Senior Wealth Advisors' clients.

"We're truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the clients of Senior Wealth Advisors," said Ty Young, CEO of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. "The warmth and openness we have experienced from clients has made this transition incredibly rewarding"

The partnership will provide Senior Wealth Advisors clients access to Ty J. Young Wealth Management's comprehensive suite of services and award-winning customer service.

Ty J. Young Wealth Management continues to expand rapidly nationwide with the acquisition of 42 companies in the past eight years.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management

