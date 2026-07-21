TYBR Health Announces $30 Million Series A Financing to Expand Access to the B3 GEL® System

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TYBR Health today announced a $30 million Series A financing led by Vensana Capital and Mutual Capital Partners, with participation from Neovate Capital Partners and existing investors. The company will use the funds to expand commercial access to its FDA-cleared B3 GEL® System, broaden its product indications, and run clinical studies evaluating tissue protection during orthopedic surgery.

B3 GEL™ delivers clinical improvement in post-operative tendon mobility through an intuitive and precise proprietary delivery system, empowering surgeons to achieve superior functional outcomes with seamless integration into existing surgical workflows Speed Speed

Orthopedic surgery is very good at what it sets out to do: restore anatomy and repair damaged structures. The operation, though, is only the start of recovery. How tissue responds over the following days and weeks shapes scarring, mobility, pain, and how much function returns, and surgeons have had few tools to influence tissue healing after the surgery.

TYBR Health builds technology for that critical healing window. The B3 GEL® System is a flowable extracellular matrix hydrogel, cleared by the FDA, designed to protect tendons, ligaments, muscles, and the surrounding soft tissue while they heal.

"Surgeons are exceptionally good at the structural repair, but the biology that follows is what determines how it heals. That part of the equation has gone largely unaddressed," said Tim Keane, PhD, co-founder and CEO of TYBR Health. "We built TYBR Health around a simple principle: managing the healing environment should complement good surgical technique and contribute to better recovery for patients."

"There's a shift underway across surgical specialties, from focusing almost entirely on the mechanical repair to also weighing the biological conditions that repair needs to succeed," Keane added. "This financing lets us reach more surgeons and generate the clinical evidence to move that shift forward."

Since launch, the B3 GEL® System has been used in hand, wrist, shoulder, foot and ankle, and sports medicine procedures. Early adoption has come from surgeons looking for a straightforward way to manage and protect healing tissue without adding time or complexity to the case.

"B3 GEL® adheres where it's applied, conforms to the native anatomy, and forms a protective barrier through the healing window," said Greg Banker, Partner at Vensana Capital. "TYBR has shown real commercial traction early and built a strong team, and we're glad to back them in this next phase."

"TYBR Health is addressing a gap surgeons have lived with for a long time, with a product that fits the way they already work," said Liz Todia Zambory, Principal at Mutual Capital Partners. "We're excited to co-lead this round and support the company's growth."

As part of the financing, Greg Banker of Vensana Capital and Liz Todia Zambory of Mutual Capital Partners will join the TYBR Health Board of Directors, alongside independent director Aaron Smith.

About the B3 GEL® System

The B3 GEL® System is an FDA-cleared, flowable extracellular matrix hydrogel designed to protect healing tendons, ligaments, muscles, and surrounding soft tissues following orthopedic surgery. Unlike sheet-based barriers, B3 GEL® conforms to complex three-dimensional anatomy and can be rapidly applied within existing surgical workflows. By combining practical surgical handling with biologically derived extracellular matrix technology, TYBR Health is working to advance a new standard for protecting tissues during recovery from orthopedic procedures.

About TYBR Health

TYBR Health is a medical technology company developing products designed to improve healing and recovery following surgery. The company's extracellular matrix technology platform is intended to provide surgeons with practical tools for protecting healing tissues and managing the healing environment following surgical repair. TYBR Health is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Founded in 2019, Vensana has approximately $1 billion in capital under management and is actively investing in development and commercial-stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, data science-oriented solutions, life science tools & diagnostics, and tech-enabled services. Vensana's investment team has a history of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs behind industry-leading companies, including Artelon, Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Relievant Medsystems, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, Vertiflex, and Vesper Medical. http://www.vensanacap.com

About Mutual Capital Partners

Mutual Capital Partners is a Cleveland, Ohio-based venture capital firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who are transforming healthcare through innovative technologies. Founded in 2005, Mutual Capital Partners invests in strong, mission-driven teams commercializing medical device and healthcare IT solutions that improve patient outcomes, with a focus on companies located outside the major coastal tech hubs. Mutual Capital Partners' investment team has a history of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs behind industry-leading companies, including recent exits SPR Therapeutics, eBlu Solutions, as well as OrthoHelix, Cleveland Heartlab, TFX Medical, RevLocal, and Cardinal Commerce. www.mutualcapitalpartners.com

About Neovate Capital Partners

Neovate Capital Partners is a global, surgery-focused life science investment firm backing transformational medical technology and select category-defining therapeutics at their critical pre-inflection points. Neovate's partners are seasoned operators and sub-sector experts who work alongside founders — spending real time with CEOs, boards, and leadership teams to guide and de-risk the most meaningful milestones. Through its strategic partnership with Precision Life Science Partners, Neovate extends that hands-on model with a network of more than 70 specialists drawn from the world's leading medtech and biopharma companies, giving every portfolio company operating depth well beyond a typical early-stage investor. Neovate's partners have a history of backing category-defining companies, including Biorez, Avisi, Nanochon, Orthotaxy, Peca Labs, Peptilogics, Restor3D, Verademics, Ocugenix, Phoenix Kinetics, and RevMedica. www.neovate.vc

Media Contact

Tim Keane

Co-founder and CEO

TYBR Health

[email protected]

SOURCE TYBR Health