Tye Neilson Joins RERC, a SitusAMC Company, as Managing Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RERC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SitusAMC, announced today that it has hired E. Tye Neilson, MAI, SRA, MRICS, Esq., as Managing Director to lead RERC's Bank & Lending Valuation Management Division. In his role, Mr. Neilson will focus on expanding the firm's innovative and independent valuation management, valuation review, analytics, regulatory, and workflow technology solutions. Mr. Neilson will report to Brian Velky, Managing Director and Global Head of Valuation Advisory for RERC.

"RERC is the clear market leader and innovator in the valuation and valuation management industry, offering customized solutions that meet a variety of regulatory reporting requirements, and support client internal requirements for data capture, third-party independent validations and balance sheet valuations. I am excited to be joining this world-class firm and look forward to working with the team and the broader SitusAMC family as we expand our services and technologies across our global client base and deliver truly superior client outcomes."

- Tye Neilson, Managing Director, RERC

Mr. Neilson joins RERC from Wells Fargo Bank N.A., where he most recently served as Chief Appraiser. During his 28-year career at Wells Fargo, Mr. Neilson was responsible for overseeing a staff of approximately 150 valuation experts. Prior to Wells Fargo, Mr. Neilson worked in the valuation departments at First City Bank in Houston and at two other private investment firms.

"Our Bank & Lending Valuation Management Division has expanded at a significant pace in both the U.S. and Europe over the past three years," said Ken Riggs, President of RERC. "Tye joins an already accomplished team, which includes former Chief Appraiser of Deutsche Bank, James Molloy, who joined the firm in 2018 to lead the Regulatory Practice group.

Brian Velky, added, "Tye will be an excellent addition to the leadership team where he will leverage his institutional banking experience to support the firm's global expansion, delivering market-based solutions that meet the scale requirements of our client base."

In addition to his MAI, SRA and MRICS professional designations, Mr. Neilson is an attorney and counselor of law.

Mr. Neilson assumed his role on January 6th.

About RERC

Founded in 1931, RERC, a SitusAMC company, is the leading provider of independent, valuation services and applied research in the U.S. and Europe. RERC's services include daily valuations, debt valuations, appraisals, appraisal review and management, portfolio administration, and data analytics. In 2019, the firm provided valuation services on over $1.2 trillion of asset value and completed 12,000 reviews for some of the largest public pension funds and insurers in the industry.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC (www.situsamc.com) is the leading independent provider of Commercial & Residential Real Estate strategic advisory, outsourcing, talent and technology Solutions, supporting the entire life cycle of real estate debt and equity. The organization has more the 3,200 employees across the U.S., Europe and APAC. SitusAMC offers consulting and advisory services, underwriting and due diligence, servicing and asset management, claims management, valuation management, appraisal reviews, daily valuation, loan valuation, appraisals, MSR and whole loan brokerage, talent solutions, and technology solutions including warehouse management, conduit management, collateral management, document management, OCR, indexing, data extraction, portfolio management and remittance reconciliation among others.

Contact

For more information, please visit www.situsamc.com or contact Andy Garrett (Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing) at andygarrett@situsamc.com.

SOURCE SitusAMC