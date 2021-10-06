Tyndall Group and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking sign cooperation agreement to develop M&A advisory business

NEW YORK and SANTIAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyndall Group and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at generating joint M&A advisory mandates for the companies' clients.

The agreement, which includes no equity investments between the signatories, is designed to combine the unique strengths of each company - Tyndall Group with its extensive relationships with Latin American corporates, and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking with its global network of M&A boutiques – enhancing their capacity to propose a geographically diverse range of potential M&A mandates to their clients.

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking's global M&A network spanning Europe, the US and Asia Pacific has been built over the past six years through strategic investments in seven M&A boutiques. This unique model has underpinned multiple cross-border deals between the members of the network for the benefit of clients, and has enabled Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking to grow revenues from M&A activities to over €200 million in 2020 from around €30 million in 2014.

Nicolas Namias, Natixis CEO said: "Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking's M&A model is founded on two principles: expertise, which is the basis of all we do; and cooperation, for the benefit of all parties and of our clients. Our agreement with Tyndall Group is fully aligned with these principles and will allow us to originate new transactions for our clients and continue to develop our M&A business as we implement our strategic plan, BPCE 2024."

Jose Urribarri, partner at Tyndall Group said: "We are delighted to cooperate with Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking and its global M&A network and to have the opportunity to work alongside such a talented group of professionals. This is a very important step for Tyndall that will broaden our reach and capabilities, enabling us to continue adding value to our clients."

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.4 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.5% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Figures as at 30 June 2021

About Tyndall Group

Tyndall Group provides financial and strategic advisory services, and structures alternative investment opportunities, to clients and investors throughout Latin America, with close to 40 successful transactions announced in the region since its founding in 2014. Tyndall's team is comprised of professionals with complementary skills and extensive experience in M&A, debt and equity capital markets, proprietary trading, credit, and risk management. The partners have accumulated significant expertise in the region's business and political dynamics, as well as extensive industry knowledge in all relevant sectors during their decades-long careers. They have a longstanding relationship, having shared most of their working life at the same large international financial institution prior to founding Tyndall, offering a flexible and multidisciplinary execution team with active senior involvement during all stages of the processes.

Press contacts

Natixis Meredith Zaritheny Prosek Partners +1 646.503.6278 [email protected] Tyndall Group Paula Ferrel Tel. +562 2378 3861 [email protected]roup.com

SOURCE Natixis

Related Links

http://www.natixis.com

