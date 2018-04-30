Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Jeffers will succeed David (Dave) Kowalski, President, Global Manufacturing Operations, who plans to retire in the second half of 2018. In his new role, Jeffers will be responsible for improving overall operational effectiveness, increasing productivity and working closely with the company's Global Process Excellence team to drive continuous improvement.

"Dave provided strong operational leadership and unwavering dedication to SPX Corporation and SPX FLOW over his 18-year career with us," said Marc Michael, President and CEO. "He was instrumental in the growth and transformation of our company from a U.S.-centric automotive supplier to an independent, global supplier of highly engineered flow solutions. Most recently he played a key leadership role in the successful execution of our realignment program and the optimization of our global footprint. His recent success is highlighted by the establishment of our six multi-product manufacturing sites, most notably our expanded facility in Bydgoszcz, Poland. He will be working closely with Ty to ensure a smooth transition before he retires. On behalf of the Board and all our team members across the enterprise, I want to thank Dave for his many contributions. We wish him and his family all the best in retirement."

Jeffers joins SPX FLOW after a 22-year career at General Electric, where he gained broad operational experience by serving in a variety of global manufacturing and supply chain roles. He most recently served as Vice President of Infrastructure Management and Supply Chain Integration for GE's Baker Hughes business. He has experience in several product areas, including flow control.

"Ty brings a fresh perspective and a measured, disciplined approach to SPX FLOW. He has a diverse background and a proven track record of enhancing operational performance, driving continuous improvement and delivering on rapid growth without compromising the customer experience," Michael said. "Ty is very talented and we believe his skill set will be complementary to our team. It is an exciting time for him to join as we continue our journey to transform into a high performing operating enterprise. We are eager to get to work with him and confident he will provide great leadership as we pivot to growth and continuous improvement."

Jeffers began his GE career in 1996 and served in a variety of general management, manufacturing and supply chain roles, including General Manager, Global Supply Chain for GE Process & Flow Technologies, where he led up to 31 manufacturing facilities in eight countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage, industrial and power and energy markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

