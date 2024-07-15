Tyson Bills named VP of Marketing for Five Star Franchising

The marketing veteran will lead marketing strategies for Five Star Bath Solutions, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home services franchise opportunities, has named experienced marketing expert Tyson Bills as the newest Vice President of Marketing for Five Star Bath Solutions, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard.

"Tyson is an experienced marketing professional who has delivered exceptional results throughout his career, making him a perfect fit to lead the marketing department for these three brands," said Ben Fox, Head of Customer Experience at Five Star Franchising. "When we began searching for an individual for this role, we were seeking someone who performed at a high level but also dedicated themselves to improving the marketing department and the platform. With his expertise and success, we have found that individual with Tyson."

Bills brings more than 15 years of marketing experience across start-up, growth and large-scale brands. In addition, he has experience in I-banking, venture capital and private equity. Showcasing his marketing prowess, Bills helped one Fortune 500 company secure $144 million in net sales within his first three years with the company.

Bills obtained his undergraduate and M.B.A. from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

"I'm looking forward to helping these three Five Star Franchising brands continue on their upward trajectory by developing innovative growth strategies while also leading a team of excellent marketers," Bills said. "Five Star Franchising has cemented itself as one of the leading home service franchise platforms, and I am proud to provide my marketing know-how to help these brands continue to grow and thrive."

In his new role, Bills oversees the day-to-day marketing efforts for Five Star Bath Solutions, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard while also developing marketing strategies, go-to-market (GTM) campaigns and campaign implementation and tracking to ensure the brands continue their exponential growth trajectory.

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. In 2024, the bath remodeling franchise was named to the esteemed Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, ranking No. 314. They were also named one of the Fasting-Growing Franchises and a Top Franchise for less than $150,000. In addition, they ranked No. 6 on the Franchise Direct's Top 100 Franchises.

1-800-Packouts is a leading cleaning and restoration franchise that specializes in emergency restoration, packouts and contents restoration. In 2024, FranServe recognized the franchise as a Fran-Tastic Brand. In 2023, the brand was named a Top Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary and ranked #499 among top franchises by the Franchise Times.

Card My Yard, Five Star Franchising's newest brand, is the leader in the rapidly growing celebratory yard greetings industry, boasting over 500 locations across 46 states. In 2024, the franchise ranked No. 350 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list and was named one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises. They were also ranked among the Top 200 Franchises by Franchise Business Review.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

