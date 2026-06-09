Tyto Athene Acquires Ready Support Services to Strengthen Capabilities for U.S. Intelligence Customers

Acquisition fuels GovCon growth and deepens Tyto's footprint across U.S. intelligence community

RESTON, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions, and portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), has completed its acquisition of Ready Support Services, LLC ("RSS"), a leading provider of mission-tailored enterprise service management and cloud migration for U.S. intelligence agencies.

"The acquisition of Ready Support Services marks an important step in expanding Tyto's reach across the Intelligence Community," said Dennis Kelly, chief executive officer of Tyto Athene. "RSS brings deep, mission-tested expertise in enterprise service management, IT asset management, and a comprehensive ServiceNow operations focus. Their specialized cloud migration and on-premises deployment capabilities deliver exactly the tailored support the IC requires when transitioning and securing its most critical applications. We're excited to welcome the RSS team to the Tyto family."

Tyto connects government and defense leaders with technologies to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations, increasing mission resiliency, capability, and flexibility. With this acquisition, Ready Support Services will equip Tyto with industry-leading IT service architecture, design, and implementation capabilities, alongside robust on-premises and hybrid cloud operations across multiple security enclaves. Ready Support Services will also provide unique expertise in building, deploying, and providing specialized integration and migration services for complex cloud solutions to further bolster Tyto's support for Intelligence Community partners.

"Joining Tyto allows RSS to scale its IC mission impact and bring its tailored operational and cloud migration approach to a broader set of national security customers," said Jacob Strauser, president of Ready Support Services. "We share Tyto's commitment to the mission, and we look forward to extending the reach of our work across the broader Intelligence Community."

Since 2010, Ready Support Services has been a trusted provider of cloud migration services, successfully supporting numerous intelligence and national security agencies in their transition to cloud platforms and shared services. With a keen understanding that migrations must be specifically tailored to the mission, Ready Support Services provides the skillset and agility needed to support critical IC missions in today's evolving national security landscape.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene delivers secure, mission-critical technology solutions that empower defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and stay ahead of evolving threats. As a mission-driven integrator, we combine deep technical expertise with a hands-on, collaborative approach to ensure agencies have the tools needed for operational success. From network modernization to cyber defense, we help organizations turn data into actionable insights, enabling information dominance and greater mission effectiveness. Our commitment to innovation and customer success drives us to deliver solutions that enhance security, resilience, and communications across the government landscape. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or follow Tyto on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies, raised over $14 billion in committed capital, and is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit Arlington's website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC