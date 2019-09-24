TZP Group Bolsters Team with Key New Hires and Promotions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group, LLC ("TZP") is pleased to announce that it has further bolstered its team with several key new hires and promotions. New hires include Shamit Mehta, Partner for Growth Equity; JoAnne Kruse, Portfolio Operations Partner for Talent; Michael Khutorsky, Principal; Jarrad Berman, Portfolio Operations Vice President for Digital; and Marco Luy, Associate. Recent promotions include those of Sheera Michael to Partner, Harrison Davis to Principal, and Matt Doherty, Manvir Heir and Ryan McCarthy all to Senior Associate.

"We are very excited to welcome these new team members and announce these well-deserved promotions," stated Sam Katz, Managing Partner of TZP. "We continue to intentionally add exceptional people to our platform and invest in the development of our existing team so that we can maximize outcomes for our management teams and limited partners."

Shamit Mehta joins TZP from Guidepost Growth Equity, where he focused on B2B software service investments. Shamit will work on growth equity investments across the TZP platform. Michael Khutorsky joins from Tower Three Partners. He will focus his efforts on sourcing, deal execution and portfolio management for TZP Capital Partners. Marco Luy joins the Capital Partners team from Guggenheim Partners, where he was an investment banking analyst.

TZP is also proud to expand our Portfolio Operations team with a third partner, JoAnne Kruse. JoAnne has over 30 years of experience in human resources, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer for American Express Global Business Travel. JoAnne will work with TZP portfolio companies on all aspects of their talent management. Jarrad Berman joins TZP from Facebook where he was Global Head of eCommerce Marketing. He will work with portfolio companies on digital transformation and monetization.

In addition, TZP is proud to recognize the well-deserved promotions of several of our key employees. Sheera Michael has been promoted to Partner. Sheera has been TZP's CFO and CAO since its founding and we are proud to acknowledge her incredible contributions to the building of our firm. Harrison Davis has been named a Principal of TZP Small Cap Partners. Harrison joined TZP in 2015 as a Senior Associate. Matt Doherty, Manvir Heir and Ryan McCarthy have each been promoted to Senior Associate, Matt and Manvir at Capital Partners and Ryan at Small Cap Partners.

TZP Group, a private equity firm with $1.4 billion raised since inception across its family of funds, is focused on investments in business and consumer services companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies where the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com

