TZP Group Exits The Living Company

Based in Dallas, Texas, TLC is a value-added partner uniquely positioned to ensure a risk-free, end-to-end solution that meets customer needs at critical project deadlines for its clients, with a world-class reputation for on-time delivery and installation. Since its founding in 2004 by Paul Dougan, TLC has become a leading provider of design, production and installation services for the off campus student housing, extended stay and corporate housing markets.

"The evolution of University Furnishings into The Living Company has been truly extraordinary and has been a direct result of the strong partnership we formed with Paul Dougan, Lisa Dillon, James Garner, and their strategic partner Platform Ventures," said Dan Galpern, Partner at TZP. "We are looking forward to celebrating the continued success of TLC and are truly grateful for the time we have shared with this remarkable team."

Calling TZP "an exceptional partner for TLC over the past four years," Paul Dougan, Chief Executive Officer of The Living Company, said, "We could not have delivered these kind of results without the guidance and network leverage that TZP brought to bear on our behalf. The team at TZP was incredible to work with and we are so happy to have had them as partners and to have them as lasting friends."

Chris Barkley, a Managing Partner at Platform Ventures, added, "Working with Dan and the TZP team alongside Paul and the TLC team has been an absolute highlight of our firm's investment and consulting portfolio. "

Dan Galpern, Zack Vertsman and Geoff Allard worked on the transaction for TZP. The Living Company was advised by Baird & Co. and Greenberg Traurig provided legal counsel.

About TZP Group:

TZP Group, a private equity firm with $1.4 billion raised since inception across its family of funds, is focused on investments in business and consumer services companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies where the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

About The Living Company:

The Living Company ("TLC") is an industry-leading innovator, known not only for beautifully durable furniture, but also for its array of services, from design to delivery. Through collaborative concepting processes, dedicated factories, supply chain redundancy, turnkey customs management and proprietary delivery systems, TLC offers a seamless experience, providing its clients with total peace of mind throughout the process. TLC is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and serves a diverse customer base, including REITs, management companies, purchasing groups, developers, general contractors, designers and individual owner-operators within the off-campus housing and hospitality sectors. For more information, visit www. www.livingcompany.com.

About Platform Ventures:

Platform Ventures is a New York based growth equity investment and advisory firm with offices in Midtown Manhattan and on the Old Parkland Campus in Dallas, TX. Their portfolio companies span a broad range of industries including consumer products, business services, and technology. www.platformventures.com

