TZP Group Sells Stake in Kingsbridge Holdings

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group LLC ("TZP") today announced the realization of its investment in Kingsbridge Holdings LLC ("Kingsbridge"), a leading independent lessor of information technology, industrial and healthcare essential-use equipment to a diverse, blue-chip customer base.

Founded in 2006 and based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Kingsbridge provides intelligent, independent financing solutions and asset management expertise principally to help investment-grade customers make informed decisions regarding equipment purchases. Kingsbridge focuses on mid-ticket equipment leases and has originated over $1 billion of leases since inception. Kingsbridge actively assists customers in equipment portfolio management, including selection, tailored financial solutions, replacement timelines, and asset management.

"Under the leadership of Dan Flagstad, John Morand and the rest of Kingsbridge's management team, Kingsbridge successfully expanded its business, while maintaining outstanding lease portfolio performance throughout our investment," said Vlad Gutin, Partner at TZP. "We are grateful for their concerted efforts and partnership."

"TZP helped us scale our business both organically and through acquisitions to solidify our position as a preeminent independent lessor," said Dan Flagstad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Kingsbridge. "We appreciate TZP's dedication to providing a collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership for the last four years."

Vlad Gutin, Zack Vertsman and Manvir Heir worked on the transaction for TZP. Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

TZP Group, a private equity firm with $1.7 billion raised since inception across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners and TZP Strategies, is focused on control, growth equity and structured capital investments in business services and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

Kingsbridge Holdings is a leading independent lessor of information technology, industrial, healthcare, and commercial essential-use equipment to a diverse set of high credit quality customers. Kingsbridge provides intelligent, independent financing solutions and asset management expertise to help customers make informed decisions regarding equipment acquisition. With the view that every transaction requires customized attention, the firm's ability to bring superior structuring and transaction management offerings to its customers has made Kingsbridge a go-to source for leasing and financing solutions. Kingsbridge is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.kingsbridgeholdings.com.

