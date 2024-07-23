U by Bedsure Reveals Design Your Cozy World Contest Winners and Availability of Their Stylish New Summer Products

Youthful Innovation and Cozy Comfort Come Together in Winning Designs

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure's artist-design driven collection of bedding, U by Bedsure, today released its new summer collection designed by the winners of its first Design Your Cozy World Contest.

U by Bedsure

After receiving hundreds of submissions from Gen Z designers around the world, U by Bedsure hand selected three winners, along with others, to release a series of their exclusive, collaborative designs. Each Design Your Cozy World Contest winner was given the opportunity to see their creative ideas turn into a physical reality, along with a cash prize of up to $10,000. The products range from beach towels, blankets, duvet covers and pillow covers, each of which are made of high-quality, sustainable and durable fabrics.

The Design Your Cozy World Contest first-place winner is Mercia who resides in New York City and was inspired by the theme of authenticity. She describes her patterns as reflecting "a journey of inner and outdoor discovery, with eyes within hearts, smiling faces in sunlight and delicate petals." These patterns were illustrated in her Authenticity Duvet Cover Set, which also symbolizes the cultural energy of the city.

Summer Benton's joyful depiction of nature earned her second place in the contest. Based in Chicago, Summer's aesthetic features unusual bright color palettes, cartoonish illustrations and celebratory energy. This all came to life in her 100% Cotton Underwater World Oversized Beach Towel, which exudes the warmth of the ocean, and her Nature Paradise Duvet Cover Set, which features a whimsical journey of nocturnal creatures preparing for a night's rest. Summer also created a Animal Party Throw Pillow Cover that has a distinctive three-dimensional texture and embroidery, a hidden zipper to ensure quick access to the insert and is made from 100% cotton canvas, offering exceptional breathability with a soft hand feel.

"This contest is the perfect way to launch a new category of bedding that's fueled by the very talented and creative young people who consume our U by Bedsure products," said Rachel Walker, Design Director of Bedsure. "We congratulate our winners and invite more designers to bring their unique perspective to future contests, pushing the boundaries of design and comfort."

Other Collaborations

Other designs that were fan favorites include Jenna's 100% Cotton Watercolor Oversized Beach Towel, inspired by whimsical escapes, and Dana's whimsical bow tie Duvet Cover Set.

U by Bedsure also partnered with young designers, already beloved by Gen Z to bring their designs to life. A key collaboration came to life with Geloy Concepcion, a photographer famous for his "Things You Wanted to Say But Never Did" project. The messages of "It is what it is" and "Rest is Priority" on Geloy's decorative pillow covers encourage people to pursue their passions and lead a fulfilling life. U by Bedsure also worked with artist, NiMei, to create her Island Oversized Beach Towel. For a full list of the artist-designed products, please visit the U by Bedsure page here. The next round of submissions will open later this year. Stay tuned for more details!

To see some of these designs in real life and meet designers such as Mercia and Geloy, U by Bedsure will be hosting a pop-up experience on Friday, July 26, followed by an event on Saturday, July 27 at 4:00 PM ET at 231 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011. To RSVP for the event, please see here.

All products are available on bedsure.com, as well as on the U by Bedsure Amazon page.

About Bedsure:

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure