U-Haul and Phoenix Sister Cities Hosting Veterans Day/Remembrance Day Breakfast

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® and Phoenix Sister Cities are proud to host a Veterans Day/Remembrance Day breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Deer Valley Airport.

Veterans, their friends and families are invited to 702 W. Deer Valley Road to enjoy breakfast, a missing man formation flyover, a rare PB4Y2-Privateer aircraft, and expected comments from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Thelda Williams. 3TV morning anchor Scott Pasmore will serve as master of ceremonies.

Breakfast is free for veterans. Guests are $10 and children are $8. Visit phoenixsistercities.org to reserve tickets for veterans and to purchase tickets for non-veterans.

"U-Haul has a legacy of supporting military and veteran organizations," stated Sebastien Reyes, U-Haul Vice President of Communications. "U-Haul was co-founded by a WWII Navy veteran, and we continue to honor all veterans for their service and sacrifice. We are eager to host such an important event alongside our friends at Phoenix Sister Cities."

"The United States and Canada have long been brothers in arms," added Bob Albert, Chair of Phoenix Sister Cities Calgary Committee and Edmonton native. "It is important to celebrate that relationship, as well as the personal relationships between veterans on both sides of the border. Those relationships are at the heart of Phoenix Sister Cities' mission."

U-Haul and Phoenix Sister Cities Calgary Committee are honoring all veterans and the long-standing relationship between the U.S. and Canada. With a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces, U-Haul aims to enrich all the communities in which it does business.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

About Phoenix Sister Cities

For nearly 50 years, Phoenix Sister Cities has fostered relationships between the residents of Phoenix and our ten sister cities around the world through educational, cultural, artistic and business exchanges and programs.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

