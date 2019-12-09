U-Haul Building New Conference and Fitness Center in Phoenix

U-Haul has been headquartered at 2727 N. Central Ave. since 1967 and employs more than 4,000 Arizonans.

"This project is an investment in our Team Members, an investment in our future, and an investment in the City of Phoenix," U-Haul Chairman Joe Shoen stated.

CAREERS: SEARCH U-HAUL JOBS

The convenience of a 54,208-square-foot exercise complex on campus will make it easier for many Team Members to keep their ambitious New Year's resolutions.

It will house the U-Haul recruiting department; wellness program team; a medical clinic; conference area; professional development rooms; locker rooms on both levels; a full-size basketball court; a two-lane track; cardio and weightlifting equipment; a spin studio; yoga and group fitness rooms; sports leagues; personal training; and functional training.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday. U-Haul leadership and Councilwoman Laura Pastor are set to attend.

The Dec. 10 event will coincide with a holiday version of the monthly Midtown Farmers Market hosted by U-Haul, with 20 local vendors serving lunch items and goods. There will be a spirit shop, games, a photo booth and more for Team Members to enjoy before and after the ceremony.

"This is an exciting piece of our expansion – one that directly addresses the needs and initiatives of our team," added Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. "The work space is needed to accommodate our growth. The workout component aligns with our Healthier U program, which empowers our Team Members to reach their peak wellness."

The U-Haul Healthier U program was employed in late 2015 to address Team Member wellness across four scopes: health, mindset, nutrition and fitness. The program has incorporated: gym and personal trainer reimbursements; nicotine cessation assistance; registered dietitian plans; health fairs; farmers markets; healthy meals and vending on campus; an online health portal; U-Haul Active Day for group fitness events; and more.

In September, U-Haul added the "You Matter" program to address the mental health of Team Members and their households.

The U-Haul Conference and Fitness Center is the most ambitious piece to the wellness puzzle thus far, while reaffirming the company's desire to recruit the best and brightest Arizona professionals to stay in-state.

"This is an attractive benefit to anyone who is career shopping. It will rival or exceed the best facilities that companies can offer their employees in Arizona," said Latasha Causey, U-Haul Director of Recruiting. "This is like an early Christmas gift. It's a great time to be part of the U-Haul family."

Carhuff Cueva Architects, LLC is general contractor for the project. U-Haul is partnering with Premise Health® for its medical clinic.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-HAUL

Related Links

https://www.uhaul.com

