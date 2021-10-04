U-Haul Buys Another Million Gallons of Renewable Propane to Sell at California Stores

Customers utilized the first million gallons of renewable propane U-Haul bought in 2020, and the second million gallons is already arriving at stores. U-Haul plans for the sustainable product offering to be ongoing thanks to California's clean-fuel rebates.

"U-Haul is a leader in sustainability initiatives. When the opportunity arose to provide one of the cleanest and most environmentally friendly energy resources to our customers, we couldn't pass it up," said Dwight Farr, U-Haul Propane Program Manager. "Renewable propane burns cleaner than the energy infrastructure in 49 states. We look forward to renewable propane's progression so we can expand it across the U.S. and Canada in future years."

Find U-Haul propane locations at uhaul.com/propane. Find U-Haul Alternative Fuel Refill Stations for propane autogas vehicles at uhaul.com/propane/autogas.

Renewable Propane Benefits

No cost increase is passed on to U-Haul customers as a result of the renewable propane initiative.

Benefits of renewable propane include:

Being derived from renewable sources such as beef fats, vegetable oils, grease residue and other biomass feedstocks

Boasting a lower carbon intensity than traditional propane while providing similar performance metrics

Having a low carbon intensity score compared to gasoline, diesel and compressed natural gas, thus reducing harmful contributors to greenhouse gases

For every one million gallons of renewable propane that U-Haul makes available, it has the global effect of eliminating 5 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, according to stats the Western Propane Gas Association shared in 2020.

"We are so pleased to continue our relationship with U-Haul to supply renewable propane in the state of California, further supporting our collective efforts to lower carbon emissions in the state," said Nandini Sankara, Suburban Propane spokesperson. "As the U.S. adopts more stringent policies to reduce greenhouse gases and lower the nation's carbon footprint, Suburban Propane is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and products to meet evolving needs."

Sustainability is Responsibility

U-Haul began selling propane in 1984 and became the largest U.S. retailer by 1987. Today, U-Haul safely supplies propane to customers at more than 1,165 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

U-Haul promotes sustainable solutions through its core business model of truck and trailer sharing; by reusing old and often vacant buildings for its new stores, cutting down on new-construction emissions while helping cities reduce blight; by curbing emissions through fuel efficiency and the proximity of neighborhood dealers to residential areas; by offering green products like biodegradable packing peanuts, boxes made from recycled cardboard, the reusable plastic Ready-To-Go Box, and furniture blankets made from recycled denim; and by offering in-store programs like Take A Box, Leave A Box and Re-Use Centers that serve as redistribution hubs for gently used household furnishings.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

