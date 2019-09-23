U-Haul Filling Propane Tanks, Autogas Vehicles in Wyoming

"U-Haul is leading the way in sustainable solutions, and we're excited to bring clean-burning fuel to Wyoming," stated John Barnett, U-Haul propane program manager. "Propane is a big part of our business. We're now able to meet the needs of the Casper community."

Customers can rely on U-Haul propane to power their backyard grills, temporary heat tanks, job-site equipment and much more.

Stop by to have your propane cylinders filled, or call (307) 462-4153 to reach general manager Avrey Keele and the U-Haul of Casper team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

"U-Haul is happy to champion alternative fuel and the growing autogas industry, one city at a time," Barnett added. "Blue Bird® has manufactured more than 14,000 school buses in North America, and U-Haul has filled every single one."

U-Haul began selling propane in 1984 and became the largest U.S. retailer of the gas by 1987. Today, U-Haul supplies propane at its 1,100-plus Company-owned facilities where propane is sold across the U.S. and Canada.

Propane is the focus of several U-Haul sustainability initiatives. The Company continues to grow its propane autogas locations to service alternative-fuel vehicles, and champions green products like the 1-pound reusable propane cylinder, a more responsible option to disposable tanks. Visit the U-Haul sustainability website to learn more about the Company's ecofriendly practices.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

http://www.uhaul.com

