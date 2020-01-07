U-Haul Migration Trends: Top 25 Growth Cities of 2019

Kissimmee, Ocala, the Round Rock-Pflugerville market, and West Palm Beach round out the top five growth cities for 2019. Florida, the leading growth state for 2019, boasts five of the top seven growth cities and seven of the top 25. Texas claims four cities on the list, while California has three.

U-Haul Growth Cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.

Neighboring cities in certain markets are packaged together, and NYC boroughs are listed as independent cities for U-Haul migration trends purposes.

"Raleigh-Durham is growing, thanks in large part to the Research Triangle," stated Kris Smith, U-Haul Company of Raleigh president. "North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill serve as a major anchor in this region and attract an educated workforce."

Arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks in the Raleigh-Durham market were up more than 3% while departures dropped more than 2% compared to the market's 2018 numbers. Durham locations alone saw a 7% spike in arrivals. Arrivals accounted for nearly 51.4% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in the Raleigh-Durham area.

"We have tons of businesses coming here, bringing new residents in U-Haul trucks," Smith added. "Raleigh-Durham is rivaling Austin (Texas) for attracting tech businesses and young professionals. We're seeing Silicon Valley talent and companies flock to the area. With a competitive cost of living, good wages and job growth, Raleigh-Durham is experiencing a boom in population."

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the Company's growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 22,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

2019 U-HAUL GROWTH CITIES

1. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. 2. Kissimmee, Fla. (10) 3. Ocala, Fla. 4. Round Rock-Pflugerville, Texas 5. West Palm Beach, Fla. 6. Port Saint Lucie, Fla. (21) 7. Bradenton-Sarasota, Fla. (17) 8. Coeur D'Alene, Idaho 9. Manhattan, N.Y. (3) 10. Harrisburg, Pa. (4) 11. New Braunfels, Texas 12. Auburn-Opelika, Ala. 13. Huntsville, Ala. 14. Spring-The Woodlands, Texas (2) 15. Boca Raton, Fla. 16. Henderson, Nev. 17. McKinney, Texas (11) 18. Temecula, Calif. (19) 19. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (8) 20. St. George, Utah (15) 21. Murfreesboro, Tenn. 22. National City, Calif. 23. Chandler, Ariz. 24. Wilmington, N.C. 25. Santa Barbara, Calif.

* Ranking from Top 25 U-Haul Growth Cities of 2018 in parentheses, if applicable.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

