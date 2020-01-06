U-Haul Names Top Growth States of 2019, Florida is New No. 1

Texas inched back one spot to No. 2 while continuing its strong run of procuring do-it-yourself movers. North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington round out the top five growth states for 2019.

California ranked 49th, and Illinois was 50th for the fourth time in five years, pacing the out-migration states with the largest net losses of U-Haul trucks crossing their borders.

Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions that occur annually.

Although U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the Company's growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

"Florida has been showing signs of growth for a decade," said Miguel Caminos, U-Haul Company of Orlando president. "Central Florida is really booming. I can't think of any major suburb where there aren't home developments or new shopping centers being built.

"There's an expectation of comfort for people moving here. They know there are jobs. Plus, there are tons of attractions, and our state is family-friendly. The weather is perfect, and no matter where you live, you're less than an hour from the beach."

Florida arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks increased 1% while departures were down 1% compared to the state's 2018 numbers. Arrivals accounted for 50.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in the state.

Kissimmee, Ocala, West Palm Beach, Port Saint Lucie and the Bradenton-Sarasota corridor lead Florida's gains. Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale, Pensacola, Miami and St. Petersburg are among the other notable cities to see a net increase of U-Haul trucks.

Alabama was the biggest year-over-year climber in the rankings, surging 36 spots to No. 6. Maryland took the largest tumble, backsliding 39 spots to No. 45. Utah and Vermont, both top-10 growth states in 2018, maintained their attractive status in 2019.

Visit myuhaulstory.com for press releases on each of the top 10 growth states, as well as the announcements of the top 25 U.S. Growth Cities (Jan. 7) and top 25 Canadian Growth Cities (Jan. 8).

"I'm not surprised Florida is the No. 1 growth state, even after the hurricanes (in 2019)," added Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. "We're Floridians – we don't leave. Our communities stick together. We banded together and U-Haul gave free self-storage to affected residents. Our neighbors are our family."

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 22,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

Find local U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers at uhaul.com/locations .

2019 U-HAUL GROWTH STATES

1. FLORIDA (2) 2. TEXAS (1) 3. NORTH CAROLINA (24) 4. SOUTH CAROLINA (3) 5. WASHINGTON (29) 6. ALABAMA (42) 7. OHIO (15) 8. UTAH (4) 9. INDIANA (26) 10. VERMONT (7) 11. IDAHO (5) 12. TENNESSEE (8) 13. MISSOURI (12) 14. OKLAHOMA (40) 15. MINNESOTA (37) 16. GEORGIA (35) 17. ALASKA (31) 18. KANSAS (32) 19. NEBRASKA (18) 20. ARIZONA (23) 21. DELAWARE (11) 22. WEST VIRGINIA (17) 23. ARKANSAS (22) 24. NEVADA (25) 25. MISSISSIPPI (30) 26. MONTANA (34) 27. WYOMING (33) 28. SOUTH DAKOTA (27) 29. OREGON (14) 30. IOWA (41) 31. NEW HAMPSHIRE (9) 32. NORTH DAKOTA (36) 33. MAINE (10) 34. CONNECTICUT (21) 35. RHODE ISLAND (38) 36. NEW MEXICO (19) 37. KENTUCKY (45) 38. DISTRICT of COLUMBIA (20) 39. VIRGINIA (28) 40. LOUISIANA (47) 41. WISCONSIN (13) 42. COLORADO (16) 43. NEW YORK (39) 44. NEW JERSEY (43) 45. MARYLAND (6) 46. PENNSYLVANIA (44) 47. MASSACHUSETTS (46) 48. MICHIGAN (49) 49. CALIFORNIA (48) 50. ILLINOIS (50)

* Previous year rankings in parentheses. Washington, D.C. is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is not included since state-to-state truck transactions are not applicable.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

http://www.uhaul.com

