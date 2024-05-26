U-Haul Offers Help to Tornado Victims in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas

8 U-Haul facilities across 3 states extended free storage after tornadoes destroyed homes and businesses Saturday in Rogers and Bentonville, AR, Claremore and Pryor, OK, and Valley View, TX

TULSA, Okla., May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is making 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage available to victims of the powerful tornadoes that left a path of destruction Saturday in Rogers and Bentonville, Ark., Claremore and Pryor, Okla., Valley View, Texas, and surrounding areas.

Tornadic storms tore through buildings, uprooted trees, downed power lines, and damaged numerous homes in these communities. Several fatalities were reported. Tens of thousands of residents remain without power. Many families are now seeking new places to live or store their possessions.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container use to storm victims in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas after Saturday's tornado outbreak caused widespread damage.

Access to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is essential during the clean-up and recovery process after natural disasters.

U-Haul Company of Tulsa president Jim Smith and U-Haul Company of North Dallas president Kevin Flanagan have combined to make eight stores available to help people affected by these storms by providing one month of free storage services.

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The U-Box offer applies to on-site storage at Company facilities in Arkansas and Texas. In Oklahoma, residential delivery and pick-up of U-Box containers may be available as part of the offer.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

2301 S. 8th St.

Rogers, AR 72758

(479) 282-1087

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springdale

806 Twin City Ave.

Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 751-6212

5140 S. 103rd E. Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74146

(918) 663-2845

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Memorial Drive

1010 S. Memorial Drive

Tulsa, OK 74112

(918) 836-0116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown

3500 S. Sheridan Road

Tulsa, OK 74145

(918) 439-3139

26778 U.S. Hwy. 380 E.

Aubrey, TX 76227

(972) 347-5562

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton

164 N. I-35 E.

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 382-5352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper

1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.

Prosper, TX 75078

(972) 347-9713

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

