U-Haul Opens New Repair Shop, Regional Offices in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating from a new repair shop at the site of a former Gannett® printing facility at 120 James Aldredge Blvd. in Atlanta.

West Atlanta Repair is serving as a maintenance hub where U-Haul equipment is serviced, and is the new home to regional U-Haul marketing company offices.

The shop will be tasked with assembling and maintaining engines, transmissions, rear axles and more. The 4.1-acre property includes a single building with 91,450 square feet. U-Haul acquired the property last June and opened the shop on April 22.

U-Haul Area District Vice President Doug Weston stated he expects to employ about 60 Team Members once the shop is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Atlanta community.

"This particular property has been vacant for about five years and offers so much opportunity for U-Haul," Weston said. "With a property of this size, we are able to have our regional marketing company offices and our repair shop in one place."

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"We are excited to bring more jobs to this area and be a staple of the Atlanta business community," Weston added. "We simply outgrew our Marietta Shop location. We look forward to the growth and success we can accomplish at this new property."

