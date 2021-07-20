U-Haul Partners with Premise Health to Support Team Member Wellness Program

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, is partnering with U-Haul®, the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage, to operate its Healthier You Clinic at the new multi-million-dollar Shoen Family Conference & Fitness Center at the U-Haul home office in Phoenix, Arizona. The partnership is part of the company's Healthier You program, which was created to support team members across five scopes: health, mindset, financial wellness, nutrition and fitness.

"U-Haul is thrilled to partner with Premise Health. Providing quality care to our team members is our priority. They have already made a positive impact to U-Haul Company, and we have no doubt having them on board, the sky is the limit," said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff.

The two-story, 55,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility is stationed along Roanoke Avenue between Central Avenue and 3rd Street, at the center of the U-Haul Campus in Midtown Phoenix. The wellness center will offer comprehensive primary care, physical therapy and pediatrics.

"Our purpose at Premise Health is to redefine how a member experiences health care by facilitating access to high-quality care at lower overall costs. We're bringing people health care as they need it," said Jami Doucette, president of Premise Health. "We're proud to partner with a company that shares the same commitment in taking care of their team members and the health of their workplace."

Team members covered under the company-funded medical plan and their dependents ages two and older can utilize the wellness center. The Healthier You Clinic team includes nurse practitioners, physical therapists, medical assistants and a health center manager who is a registered nurse.

The wellness center hosted an open house for team members, where those who attended had the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the Premise staff and schedule appointments. Patient care started July 12, 2021.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.



About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. Visit uhaul.com.

SOURCE Premise Health

Related Links

https://www.premisehealth.com

