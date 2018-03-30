U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham

Now designated U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown, the store catering to self-movers offers truck and trailer sharing, professional hitch installation, moving supplies and more. Once the property is completely renovated, it will offer 1,000 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"Hardie-Tynes Co. manufactured for the U.S. Navy, and almost all the ships and submarines used in World War II featured their parts," noted Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. "We are excited to preserve and grow this building's history. The bones of the building are strong, and it will be a recognizable facility proudly representing Birmingham for many years to come."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown at (205) 730-7821 or stop by to visit general manager Amie Anderson and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Fall expects to hire a staff of 20 or more Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Central City neighborhoods.

In the coming weeks, U-Haul will allocate space to store more than 300 U-Box portable moving and storage containers. This offers an immediate and secure on-site storage option for customers while permanent self-storage rooms are being made.

"The whole downtown area is being revitalized," Fall stated. "Old office buildings are being turned into housing and the Central City neighborhood is booming. We are excited to be a part of this beautification effort."

The recent acquisition of the Hardie-Tynes Co. complex was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

