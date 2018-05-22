U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals

Today, U-Haul will be honored as a Healthy Arizona Worksites Program platinum-award winner – HAWP's highest honor – at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Phoenix. U-Haul received gold status the past two years, but was elevated this year thanks to the introduction of more employee wellness benefits and initiatives.

Earlier this month, and for the second consecutive year, U-Haul was recognized as one of the top 10 healthiest employers in the large businesses category by the Phoenix Business Journal at The Valley's Healthiest Employers annual breakfast.

"We're always enhancing our Healthier U program," stated Monique Wantland, U-Haul wellness marketing specialist. "These new opportunities will continue to improve the lives of current Team Members while attracting new candidates who are seeking an employer that emphasizes and promotes health and fitness. The fact that we continue to be honored for our commitment to wellness proves that happy, healthy Team Members are here to stay."

The creation of the monthly Midtown Farmers Market hosted by U-Haul this year has also been a welcomed success, providing Team Members, neighboring businesses and Midtown residents with the chance to support sustainable food practices and local farmers. Held on the U-Haul Midtown Campus at 2727 N. Central Ave., the farmers market invites Team Members to partake in healthier eating options.

U-Haul will continue to grow its health initiative later this year by breaking ground on a new conference and fitness center for Team Member use – the much-anticipated centerpiece of its U-Haul Midtown Campus expansion project. More details will be released in the coming months.

U-Haul has quickly emerged as a leading choice for young professionals seeking a health-conscious company to acquire their services. From its new corporate café and vending machines serving healthy selections; to its gym membership and dietitian reimbursement benefits; to its popular annual U-Haul Active Day, weekly fitness challenges and healthy recipe sharing; more and more job seekers are finding U-Haul a wellness destination for today's dynamic, mindful and fitness-focused employees.

"The addition of a fitness center illustrates that U-Haul is continuing to make huge strides in its Healthier U program," U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez noted. "This huge undertaking will bring our commitment to the next level, helping us become one of the most attractive employers in Arizona for recruiting top professionals who want to make fitness and wellness a major part of their everyday lives."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-using-wellness-program-to-attract-fitness-focused-professionals-300652762.html

SOURCE U-Haul