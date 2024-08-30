U. S. Commission on Civil Rights to Release Two Significant Reports on Important Civil Rights Topics

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Commission on Civil Rights is set to release two significant reports in September 2024, addressing critical issues related to civil rights and federal policies.

The first report, titled "Federal Efforts in Examining Racial and Ethnic Disparities among Victims of Violent Crime," will be released on September 18, 2024. This report aimed to understand federal efforts to evaluate racial disparities in crime victimization. The Commission examined crime data to reveal the disparate impacts of violent victimization on minority communities.

The second report, "The Civil Rights Implications of the Federal Use of Facial Recognition Technology," explored concerns about the federal government's unrestricted use of Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). It examined how FRT is currently being used and provides recommendations for regulations and best practices to address these concerns.

As part of these examinations, the Commission held public briefings for each report, on November 17, 2023, and March 8, 2024, respectively. At each briefing Commissioners and Commission staff heard from subject matter experts such as government officials, academics, policy experts, law enforcement professionals, advocates, and impacted persons. The Commission also accepted written materials from the public for consideration in the final report.

Both reports will be available in full on the Commission's website at https://www.usccr.gov/reports/briefing-reports on their respective release dates of September 18, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 56 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov and on Twitter and Facebook.

