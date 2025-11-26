UAE launches $1 billion 'AI for Development' initiative to advance digital infrastructure across Africa led by ADEX, the export financing arm of ADFD, and the UAE Foreign Aid Agency

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE has announced the launch of the 'AI for Development' initiative, worth $1 billion, to support and finance artificial intelligence projects in African countries.

The initiative aims to advance economic and social development across the continent by developing digital infrastructure, enhancing government services and improving productivity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, at the G20. (PRNewsfoto/ADFD) H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee at ADEX. (PRNewsfoto/ADFD)

The announcement was made during the speech delivered by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the G20 summit, where he reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to driving sustainable growth through broader international partnerships and innovative financing solutions that support development in emerging economies.

The initiative will be implemented by Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, in cooperation with the UAE Foreign Aid Agency.

This partnership reflects the UAE's role in enabling developing countries to benefit from advanced technologies and harness the power of artificial intelligence to support comprehensive development.

The initiative aims to help developing countries overcome key developmental challenges by integrating artificial intelligence technologies into essential sectors such as education, agriculture and infrastructure, creating innovative solutions that accelerate growth and expand opportunities for sustainable development.

The initiative also aligns with the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based economy and further strengthens its position as a global hub for the development and application of AI technologies for the benefit of societies.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of ADEX, said: "ADEX's leadership of the AI for Development initiative reflects the UAE's belief that artificial intelligence is a real force for advancing equitable growth and sustainable development. By combining technology, financing and partnerships, we aim to support developing countries in overcoming developmental challenges and building long-term economic resilience."

He added: "Integrating AI technologies into the education, agriculture and infrastructure sectors opens new horizons for inclusive development. Through this initiative, we aim to empower UAE enterprises to implement pioneering, high-impact development projects that strengthen economic and technological cooperation between the UAE and African countries, while supporting the achievement of global sustainable development goals."

Al Suwaidi highlighted that the initiative builds on the humanitarian and developmental legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, and reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the commitment of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to supporting communities and improving lives through landmark development projects and initiatives launched from the UAE to the world.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Foreign Aid Agency, reaffirmed the UAE's leading humanitarian and developmental role in supporting communities, enhancing capacities and meeting needs in line with the legacy of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He highlighted that the UAE continues to implement high-impact initiatives worldwide, including leveraging AI tools and solutions to drive development in African nations.

Al Ameri explained that the AI for Development initiative reflects the UAE's enduring commitment to strengthening global solidarity and advancing cooperative development to build a better future for all and improve living standards for communities worldwide, particularly those facing significant developmental challenges across key sectors.

Al Ameri also stressed that many African countries require such transformative initiatives to meet diverse needs in education, healthcare and infrastructure, at a time when the UAE is reinforcing its position as a global centre for artificial intelligence, topping numerous international indicators that reflect its technological and digital advancement across vital sectors.

The AI for Development initiative is dedicated to African countries and forms part of the UAE's broader foreign assistance to the continent.

Since 1971, the UAE has provided more than Dh152 billion in aid to African nations, and through this new initiative, continues its global leadership role by strengthening the contribution of UAE donor entities, through the UAE Foreign Aid Agency and in cooperation with ADEX, to implement AI-driven development projects across Africa.

This landmark initiative underscores the UAE's global standing as a leading hub for cutting-edge technologies and smart systems, helping advance innovation, development and modernisation at regional and international levels while providing creative solutions to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

