UAG Dew Pong Tournament to Commence at the 2018 Long Beach Dew Tour

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, www.urbanarmorgear.com), leading designers of lightweight mobile device cases, will be hosting a Dew Pong Tournament in their activation tent at this year's Summer Dew Tour in Long Beach, California.

Dew Tour is known for its world-class action sports competitions in both summer and winter. This summer's Dew Tour has strong art activations intermixed throughout the weekend and focuses on renowned artists and unique programs. The Dew Tour is FREE and open to the public, June 28 – July 1 and is located outdoors at the Long Beach Convention Center.

"We are extremely excited to be a part of this year's Summer Dew Tour. Skater's expose their phones to some serious impact, so we're eager to introduce the skate world to UAG and protect their smartphones from their next bail," said Casey Bevington, Senior Creative Director at UAG.

The public can stop by UAG's booth on the "Dew Tour on The Green" from Thursday to Sunday and compete in the Dew Pong tournament at any time during the duration of the event. Start exercising those wrists and working on your aim, because if your Dew Pong skills are good enough you have a chance to win a new UAG phone case and other rad swag.

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing. Visit urbanarmorgear.com or instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

