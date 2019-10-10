UATP Partners With EBANX To Address Growing Latin American Market Payment Needs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP is pleased to partner with online payment provider, EBANX, to connect airline Merchants to Latin America.

"Through this partnership, EBANX will work closely with UATP to provide demand-driven payment solutions to airlines that have routes in Latin America," said Matthew Nutting, Head of Travel, EBANX. "We offer more than 100 local payment options in 8 countries that will now be available to UATP's Merchant airlines."

EBANX offers a fully localized payment solution that connects directly between more than 50 banks and processors. Airlines will have the ability to collect locally and settle globally with unified reconciliations for all countries.

"Latin America is a highly sought-after region that is forecasted to grow 2.4% by 2020," said Rachel Morowitz, Vice President Alternative Forms of Payment, UATP. "EBANX is a leader in this region, making them an ideal partner to work with. This partnership will benefit our member airlines by giving their travelers access to their preferred local payment in Latin America."

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About EBANX

EBANX is a leading global fintech company with Latin American DNA. It has operations in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Bolivia, and offices in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, United States, and the United Kingdom. EBANX was founded in 2012 to bridge the access gap between Latin Americans and international websites, by offering an end-to-end payment solution across the entire cross-border ecommerce transaction flow, providing over 100 Latin American local payment options to global merchants eager to expand throughout the region. The company has already helped over 50 million Latin Americans access global services and products with over 1,000 merchants expand to Latin America. AliExpress, Pipedrive, Airbnb, and Spotify (these two in a partnership with Worldline) are some of the companies that use EBANX solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.ebanx.com/en/press-room.

