UATP Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

"UATP continues to thrive in 2019. These results reflect a solid second quarter and we expect them to continue in the upcoming months," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP.

"In addition to the strong Transaction Count this quarter, UATP's Alternative Payment Processing business has increased 14% year-over-year." Kaiser continued, "These results are proof that our strategic growth plan is successfully growing both lines of business."

For more information, visit UATP.com.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

