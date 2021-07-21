Uber and Costco kick off grocery delivery pilot in Texas

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) have entered a delivery pilot with 25 locations across the state of Texas where Costco members could have their groceries delivered within hours, if not minutes, with Uber and Uber Eats. Over the coming weeks, 7 additional Costco warehouses will be available to Uber users via Uber and Uber Eats mobile apps. The minimum order amount is $35 and delivery is free for Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders. This is Uber's first pilot with a food wholesaler in the United States.

Today's news follows Uber's recent announcement of their first national grocery partnership in the US, with Albertson's Co., which more than doubled the availability of Uber's grocery offering with the addition of over 400 cities and towns including San Francisco and Phoenix .

We've all come to know and love Costco for offering more than just groceries and other daily essentials, which is why Uber users will find their favorite Costco essentials when they open the Costco store front in Uber and Uber Eats.

Costco is a beloved brand across the United States that has become synonymous with quality and affordability. Their commitment to sourcing quality products to fuel households of all sizesーand businessesーmake them an ideal partner for Uber's burgeoning grocery delivery efforts.

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category across more than 400 cities and towns. Major U.S. metro areas now include Miami, Dallas, New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Phoenix with more to come throughout 2021. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

"One thing we know to be true is that people across the United States are looking for convenient and affordable ways to stock their pantries without leaving home—especially for last-minute must-have items," said Raj Beri, Uber's Head of Grocery Delivery. "Today's announcement with Costco is an important step towards marrying the magic of wholesale retail with on-demand delivery in the palm of your hand, and I'm thrilled that Texans are getting a first look at what's to come."

Costco currently offers online ordering and delivery through its own channels and additional third parties.

"Our mission statement at Costco is to take care of our members. By finding solutions to deliver merchandise quickly and efficiently, we continue to offer our members value, convenience and member service," said Ron Vachris, Costco Executive Vice President, Merchandising.

Starting today, Uber users in Dallas, Austin, and Houston can order from their local Costco warehouses.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. Uber Press Kit . For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates an international chain of membership warehouses, mainly under the Costco Wholesale name, that carry quality, brand-name merchandise at substantially lower prices than are typically found at conventional wholesale or retail sources. Costco warehouses present one of the largest and most exclusive product category selections to be found under a single roof.

