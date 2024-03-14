Uber enhances Caribbean travel in peak season

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Caribbean gears up for a bustling Spring Break and Easter season, Uber is making significant strides in improving travel experiences in two of its standout destinations: Puerto Rico and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Beyond their scenic beauty, these locations are bustling with tourism-driven economic activity.

"The Caribbean is a vital area for Uber, with Puerto Rico and Punta Cana being key destinations. We're committed to enhancing the tourist experience through our services, introducing options like Uber Select that significantly contribute to local tourism," said Carolina Coto, communications manager for Uber in the Caribbean and Central America.

Tourist Trends in Puerto Rico

Uber has been a crucial part of this seasonal excitement, with the app facilitating around 90,000 tourist trips in March and April since 2016. Visitors from the US, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and the UK frequently use Uber to visit top attractions such as Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, La Plaza del Mercado de Santurce, Castillo San Felipe del Morro, and Plaza Las Américas. The most popular times are weekends, especially around noon and early evening.

Cecilia Rodríguez, Market Research Manager at Discover Puerto Rico, confirmed that Puerto Rico will experience a tourism surge in March and April 2024. "Every year, more visitors choose Puerto Rico as their Spring Break destination. Puerto Rico will become an even hotter destination in 2024 if recorded bookings for March continue at the current tendency. As of mid-February, March hotel reservations on the books are pacing 23% ahead of the same date last year, and short-term reservations have surged with 53% more guest nights booked. It is a time of year with a lot to offer Puerto Rican tourism, especially if we promote a message of safety, enjoyment and prudence among visitors," said Rodríguez.

November 2023 marked the launch of The Explorer's Guide with Discover Puerto Rico and Uber, a digital guide offering insights on navigating to Puerto Rico's most stunning locations and enhancing destination experiences, illustrating Uber's commitment to Puerto Rico's tourism.

Tourism Insights: Punta Cana

The Dominican Republic's Ministry of Tourism has confirmed a tourism boom in Punta Cana for March and April 2024. This follows a strong start to the year, with a 75.9% hotel occupancy rate in January 2024 and 2,128 international flights landing at the local airport, bringing over 330,000 tourists to the area, indicating a continued and growing interest in Punta Cana as a top destination for international travelers.

In Punta Cana, Uber is pivotal in enhancing visitors' experiences. The app is widely used for trips to must-see locations like Punta Cana Airport, Downtown Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, shopping, and nightlife venues. The demand for Uber peaks over the weekend, underlining its importance in the region's travel ecosystem. Here, Uber Select, launched in 2022, allows tourist taxis to join as partners, further enhancing the tourist experience and offering local taxi drivers increased earning opportunities.

"Being the top choice for tourists motivates us to innovate in tailoring our options to the needs of our visitors, allowing them to move more safely and confidently with just a touch of a button," concluded Coto.

