Ubicquia Launches AI-Driven Power Monitoring Services for Commercial & Industrial Customers

Designed for C&I customers of all sizes, the new service helps businesses predict and prevent emergency outages and reduce the operational and financial risks associated with poor power quality. The service is particularly beneficial for commercial and industrial environments where power reliability is mission-critical including commercial and residential buildings, logistics and distribution centers, multi-location retail operations, manufacturing facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, and data- and energy-sensitive operations.

"You can't have grid reliability without grid visibility," said Ian Aaron, Chief Executive Officer at Ubicquia. "We've taken the success of our UbiGrid® distribution transformer monitoring and UbiVu analytics platform deployed at scale with major utilities and made it available to commercial and industrial customers, as a service with no upfront capital. With UbiVu enabling the customer and utility to see the same real-time data, we can predict and identify power quality issues before they become failures."

A $145 Billion Annual Business Problem

A study conducted by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) estimates that poor power quality costs U.S. businesses more than $145 billion annually, driven by equipment damage, data loss, operational downtime, and increased energy costs. Without real-time visibility into power quality, businesses struggle to understand root causes, predict failures, or take proactive action to protect critical operations.

Real-Time Visibility for Proactive Power Quality Management

Ubicquia addresses these challenges with 24/7 transformer monitoring and AI-driven, real-time power quality analytics that translate electrical anomalies into clear business impact and actionable insights. Ubicquia's service helps C&I customers prevent:

Damage to sensitive and high-value equipment (caused by sudden voltage events)

Equipment malfunction, overheating, and shortened asset life

Data loss and operational disruptions

Unexpected increases in operating and energy costs

Poor capacity planning due to unseen load growth

Power quality issues affect all buildings, including modern buildings, frequently causing equipment to overheat and waste energy. Ubicquia helps prevent these issues by continuously monitoring more than 24 power-quality parameters—such as voltage disturbances, harmonics, and load changes—and applies AI-driven analytics to detect, predict, and prioritize issues in real time. As part of the service, Ubicquia provides continuous monitoring and resolution coordination, working with both the customer and the local utility to quickly determine responsibility and accelerate responses.

"Ubicquia's power quality analysis delivers insights that traditional power quality meters simply can't," said Melvin Liwag, Senior Engineer, System Planning and Reliability Engineering, Orlando Utilities Commission. "Shared, real-time visibility allows us to quickly determine whether an issue originates on the utility side or the customer side, coordinate resolution, and help protect equipment, improve reliability, and extend transformer life."

Simple, Scalable Service Model for C&I Customers

Low monthly cost per transformer business model

No up-front capital

No downtime

Includes installation

Includes real-time data for both the customer and utility*

Includes 24/7 monitoring

Includes resolution coordination with the customer and utility

* Real-time data can be integrated with existing building management systems and third-party platforms to support Energy Star™ compliance and revenue-grade metering.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia's AI platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to reduce energy consumption, increase resiliency, and enhance operational efficiency. Built on grid-scale deployments and billions of data points analyzed daily, Ubicquia's analytics platforms deliver actionable insights across utilities, municipalities, and now commercial and industrial customers. Ubicquia® solutions—spanning sensors, software, and wireless connectivity—are compatible with hundreds of millions of grid and infrastructure assets worldwide and are deployed in more than 1,000 cities. For more information, visit www.ubicquia.com.

SOURCE Ubicquia, Inc.