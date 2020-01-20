UCF and University of Alabama Take Top Cheer Honors; University of Tennessee, The Ohio State University and San Diego State University Earn Top Dance Honors at the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship

This past weekend, college cheerleading and dance teams had their moment in the spotlight at the competition. The event hosted 133 teams in the cheerleading divisions and 112 teams in the dance team divisions. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines, are the newest divisions, and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2017.

"Each year, teams from across the country come together at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship to showcase their skills and represent their universities. These athletes have spent hundreds of hours raising spirit on their campuses, leading their crowds at games and pep rallies, and supporting their schools' athletic teams," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "It's truly an honor to host this event, where we can recognize these young people for their hard work, dedication and talent."

Winners from Division 1A included:

Coed Cheer: UCF

All Girl Cheer: University of Alabama

Pom: University of Tennessee

Jazz: The Ohio State University

Hip Hop: San Diego State University

Coed Cheer Game Day: University of Tennessee

All Girl Cheer Game Day: University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Dance Game Day: University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Mascot: University of Colorado Boulder

Varsity Spirit live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV , and full routine videos are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. The competitions will also air on ESPNU and ESPN2 starting in February. Viewers can check their local listings for air times. Full results are available on Varsity TV.

