Varsity Spirit Launches Inaugural Division I & Division II National School Spirit Championships at Walt Disney World® Resort

Two weekends unite the best of cheer, dance, and band to celebrate school spirit and community on a

national stage

At a Glance:

National School Spirit Championships (NSSC): A new national event bringing high school cheer, dance, and band programs together for one unified championship experience.

A new national event bringing high school cheer, dance, and band programs together for one unified championship experience. New Combined Format: Division II teams compete January 30–February 1, 2026; Division I teams compete February 6–8, 2026 with results announced after both events.

Division II teams compete January 30–February 1, 2026; Division I teams compete February 6–8, 2026 with results announced after both events. Expanded Championships: NSSC is home to the UCA National High School Cheerleading. Championship, UDA National Dance Team Championship, the inaugural National School Band Championship, and the new Spirit Program Game Day division.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and yearbook, will host the inaugural Division I and Division II National School Spirit Championships (NSSC), which begin Friday, January 30, 2026, at Walt Disney World® Resort. This groundbreaking event spans two weekends and unites high school cheer, dance, and band programs from across the nation to celebrate athleticism, creativity, and school spirit on a shared national stage.

A Unified National Championship Experience

The NSSC introduces a fully integrated championship environment where entire school spirit programs can travel and compete together. Serving as the new home for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, the UDA National Dance Team Championship, and—new in 2026—the National School Band Championship, the event will be the first to incorporate how all aspects of school spirit are recognized and celebrated. The addition of the pep band division marks the first dedicated national championship for high school band within a school spirit event, underscoring Varsity Spirit's commitment to showcasing all facets of student performance.

Event Structure and Divisions

The championships will be divided across two weekends, aligned by school size. Division II schools (1–1,399 students) will compete January 30–February 1, 2026, followed by Division I schools (1,400+ students) February 6–8, 2026. Each weekend will award respective cheer, dance, and band championships, giving programs of all sizes the chance to shine on an elevated national platform tailored to their division.

Scoring Structure and Prizes

The 2026 Championships will introduce two exciting new elements: the National School Spirit Champion title and the Spirit Program Game Day Divisions. Through the National School Spirit Championships points race, Varsity Spirit will crown America's most spirited schools. Schools that bring cheer, dance, and band and participate in combined divisions will earn a minimum of 500 points, with the opportunity to reach the maximum of 1,000 points. At the conclusion of each weekend, the school with the highest total point accumulation will be named National School Spirit Champion, with up to $75,000 in prizes and awards presented.

Press Pass Academy: Elevating Student Storytelling

Additionally, Varsity Yearbook will host its second annual Press Pass Academy, a hands‑on student journalism immersion available exclusively during NSSC. Participating yearbook students will gain real‑world experience in reporting, photography, and storytelling while covering their school's spirit program throughout the event. This unique opportunity allows students to deepen their skills, learn from experts on a variety of topics and have a special opportunity to capture their peers on the championship stage.

"School spirit isn't just what happens on the sidelines, it's how students show up for each other, their schools, and their communities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The National School Spirit Championships are designed to celebrate every student who helps create that sense of belonging, by bringing cheer, dance and band together for the first time at a high school level on one national stage."

Varsity Spirit will live stream these events on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2026. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

Media Contacts

Brian Bianco, [email protected]

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience through sports and spirit. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings. To learn more, visit varsitybrands.com.

SOURCE Varsity Spirit