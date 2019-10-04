UCLA Health and Junior Lakers Announce Basketball Clinic Hosted in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season, a special clinic will be hosted in Shanghai, China, by UCLA Health and the Junior Lakers, the official youth basketball program of the Los Angeles Lakers. The organizations will launch a youth basketball clinic on October 7 at Shanghai American School to teach the fundamentals of basketball while having fun with the Lakers legends.

Former NBA players, including seven-time NBA champion Robert "Big Shot Rob" Horry, will take participants through a series of fun, competitive drills aimed at teaching junior players the fundamentals of basketball.

As the Lakers' official in-game health provider, UCLA Health is proud to participate in the coordination and hosting of this fun-filled event. This partnership offers UCLA Health an opportunity to build continued efforts that center around health, fitness, and lifelong wellness skills crucial to youth development.

"At UCLA Health, we pride ourselves on being among the most comprehensive and advanced health care systems in the world," said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. "It is our privilege to provide leading-edge, evidence-based care to patients who come to us from Los Angeles, across the state and around the world."

Competitive exercises will include a dribbling relay, layup relay, and money-ball, where all players will get an opportunity to take a shot and win prizes. These exercises are aimed at encouraging athletes' individual skill development and team cooperation. NBA legends will wrap up with a group photo at center court, sending each participant home with exclusive UCLA Health/Lakers co-branded swag bags.

UCLA Health believes in the power of sports and fitness to build an attitude of teamwork and unite communities. With this clinic, UCLA Health further expands its outreach and seeks to foster positive relationships between Chinese and Southern California communities.

About UCLA Health

For more than 60 years, UCLA Health has provided the best in health care and the latest in medical technology to the people of Los Angeles and throughout the world. Our physicians are world leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of complex illnesses, and our hospitals are consistently ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. UCLA Health is at the cutting edge of biomedical research, and our doctors and scientists are pioneering work across an astounding range of disciplines, from organ transplantation and cardiac surgery to neurosurgery and cancer treatment, and bringing the latest discoveries to virtually every field of medicine. UCLA Health has a worldwide reputation for providing advanced diagnostic services and treatments for complex health conditions. It is this reputation that each year brings nearly 3,000 international patients here from more than 140 countries for medical care. Care coordinators and finance specialists who work at UCLA Health International Services help these patients navigate the often confusing and complicated American health care system.

