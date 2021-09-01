Uconnect 5 Comes to 2022 Ram Lineup with New Features, Content and Capability for Truck and Fleet Owners

Large, high-resolution screens and cameras provide improved 360-degree visual quality to keep an eye on payload in and around trailers

Family pickups and commercial vehicles are used by multiple drivers, personalization is key with up to five user profiles, re-establishing each driver's preferences and settings with one touch

Exclusive and customizable home screen features sharper tailor-made graphics, colors, themes and fonts to match the variety of trim levels and allows quick access to frequently used features with one-touch operation

New for the 2022 model year, Ram is adding to its tech title with the integration of the award-winning Uconnect 5 system. The company's most advanced in-car technology delivers faster operating speeds, new content and improved customization for Ram pickups and Ram Commercial vehicles. Uconnect 5 also offers new convenience and connected services, keeping Ram truck customers and fleet owners engaged and informed while drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

"A competitive advantage of our Uconnect 5 system lies in its ability to align with customer needs using personalization and unique content for each brand," said Mamatha Chamarthi, Head of Software Business and Product Management. "The features and user experience are tailor-made for Ram trucks and Ram commercial vehicles, and will continue to expand with the digitalization of mobility."

Customizing Uconnect 5

Pickup and commercial vehicle owners are unique when it comes to vehicle information because most of the time they operate close to or at maximum capability. Uconnect 5 allows users to create an exclusive home screen with a familiar feel. Customers can personalize the Uconnect home screen with frequently used features for quick and easy access via one-touch operation. Whether it be towing 37,100 pounds in a Ram 3500 or hauling a heavy payload of recreational vehicles with family in the cab, the Uconnect 5 system can be customized to quickly give drivers the information they need in the cluster screen, center screen or the Head-up Display (HUD). For example, if towing a heavy load up a steep grade with 100-plus-degree temperatures, the operator may want to view a customized cluster of gauges to monitor the truck's powertrain temperatures. Or if the vehicle is equipped with Ram's Off-road Package, customers can create a direct link to the Off-Road Pages app in the center screen, all with one touch or less.

Uconnect 5 features several fully customizable interfaces storing up to five different user profiles. In the case of a pickup or multi-driver commercial vehicles, each operator can build their own profile, featuring preferences for music and vehicle operation. The system also connects vehicle-side systems to a driver's profile, such as temperature, seating position and mirror placement. Switching between user profiles can be handled by a single touch.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto make it easy to stay connected to the vehicle and wireless charging further simplifies the experience. Additionally, when equipped with the available 12-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay can now occupy the entire space.

Uconnect 5 also features a dual phone application that makes connecting and sharing easy for Ram pickup and Ram Commercial fleet customers. Uconnect can manage input from both devices with the ability to name one a priority over the other for various functions, including navigation, music selection and text messages.

Navigation

Uconnect's navigation is an intuitive built-in solution from TomTom and includes traffic and connected services, giving drivers the latest information for a safer and smoother journey. Additionally, turn-by-turn navigation is available in the cluster and HUD with or without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Maps Over the Air (OTA) and Last Mile Navigation also are new to Ram. The Maps OTA feature automatically detects, downloads and installs relevant available map updates in the background. Last Mile Navigation provides walking directions from your vehicle to your final destination, via the Uconnect companion smartphone app.

New Over-the-Air Capabilities

Servicing and updating your Ram has never been easier. The new Telematics Box Module (TBM) preps for growth and assists in quickly moving large amounts of data, engineered for the fastest speeds available. The trusted and secure ecosystem provides an optimal environment for continuous improvement through a built-in cellular network. Notifications work in harmony with the Vehicle Health Report, Vehicle Health Alert and Ram mobile app. For some updates, OTA capability will automatically load the improved software to the vehicle, seamlessly. Other services can be handled at your local dealer with a Service Scheduling feature.

Alexa

Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa from home to car and car to home. Using natural speak, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list and check real-time information. Alexa's responses use the vehicle's audio system, allowing all passengers to interact.

Voice Recognition

Uconnect 5 features an advanced voice recognition engine with natural voice capability. Statements that would normally be understood in human-to-human conversation can be used to communicate with the navigation system, such as, "find an available truck stop near me." The advanced voice control system also improves its listening ability in high background noise situations, such as a rolled down window or rain hitting the windshield. Additionally, the embedded voice recognition system has wake up word capability that correlates to the Ram brand: "Hey Ram, change the temperature to 70 degrees." Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also can be controlled via voice by using the voice recognition button.

Ram Telematics

For the 2022 model year, the Ram Telematics feature receives a major upgrade, allowing preferred third-party fleet data collection companies to offer monitoring services for fleet owners. More detailed information helps provide savings across the fleet in terms of fewer accidents, regular maintenance, avoided downtime and general operational efficiency.

Under the direction of the fleet owner, Ram's new TBM sends information related to those specific vehicles to the cloud, where it can be collected by assigned third-party companies. The data collection companies then package the information for the fleet owner to use in making decisions on how best to organize routes, appropriate vehicles, driver changes and loads.

Uconnect Mobile App

With the available Uconnect app, a smartphone can start the engine, lock or unlock doors and receive notifications. Inside the vehicle, SOS Call provides external assistance at the touch of a button. An automatic feature calls for outside assistance if the vehicle senses a crash has taken place. With Assist Call, owners can contact the Uconnect customer care team for help with their vehicle or instructions on using a Uconnect system. Stolen Vehicle Assistance helps police track a vehicle's location and Family Drive Alerts delivers notifications to concerned parents when boundary, curfew or speed limits are exceeded. Owners can also receive a notification when someone else drives the vehicle while in Valet Alert mode.

UX in the Market

The Uconnect digital platform has become a significant reason for purchase, tailored for each brand, vehicle and region. Research has shown that 51% of new-car buyers consider in-vehicle technology as part of their purchase. Also, 64% of customers reported their technology experience made them more likely to buy from the same brand. The award-winning Uconnect system has led the industry in content and exclusive features since its inception in 2003 and the fifth generation continues the momentum.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis