UCRight Leverages Ribbon's Session Border Controller to Launch Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Offering in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that UCRight , an IT consulting and support firm, is leveraging Ribbon's Session Border Controller (SBC) Software Edition (SWe) Lite technology to offer UCRight's customers Microsoft Teams Direct Routing capabilities via its new TeamsRoute solution in Microsoft's Azure cloud.

Microsoft Teams is a rapidly growing unified communications platform that combines workplace collaboration capabilities, such as chat, video meetings and application integration. Ribbon is among only a select number of vendors whose SBCs are certified by Microsoft for Microsoft Phone System Direct Routing , a service that connects Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) or legacy networks and endpoints to voice calling in Microsoft Teams to integrate voice services and enhance security.

TeamsRoute provides Microsoft Teams users with voice calling, screen sharing, conference calling, secure chat, file sharing, and additional collaboration features using a cloud service. The TeamsRoute solution is a customized Direct Routing offering for Microsoft Teams, delivering all the benefits of a traditional phone system and collaboration suite at a fraction of the cost.

"UCRight is a longtime and valued Ribbon partner who has built its reputation on providing key verticals, such as healthcare and finance, with high quality unified communications technology and outstanding support services," said Steven Bruny, EVP of Global Sales and Services for Ribbon. "We are delighted that they have selected our market-leading SBCs to power their new TeamsRoute Microsoft Teams Direct Routing offering in the Microsoft Azure cloud."

"As a Tier-1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) , our new TeamsRoute offering allows us to enhance our portfolio with a customized cloud-based solution that is designed to meet our customers' individual voice and collaboration needs and not simply serve as a one-size-fits-all model," Randy Bowles, Senior Architect and Principal for UCRIght. "Being one of the few vendors that have certified SBCs for Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, in addition to having some of the most reliable technology on the market, made going with Ribbon an easy choice."

Key Takeaways:

UCRight is leveraging Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBC SWe Lite for its new TeamsRoute Microsoft Direct Routing offering in the Azure marketplace.

Ribbon is one of only a select number of vendors whose SBCs are certified to deliver Direct Routing in Microsoft Teams.

TeamsRoute delivers Microsoft Teams users a voice calling, screen sharing, conference calling, secure chat and file sharing solution from the Microsoft Azure cloud.

TeamsRoute allows UCRight to deliver customized, cloud-based solutions based on a customer's individual needs.

UCRight is a longtime Ribbon partner, who selected the Ribbon SBCs because of their Microsoft certification and market-proven capabilities.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

