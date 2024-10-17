UDOT announces 2024 Q4 online auction

Surplus land available for bidding includes commercial, industrial & residential opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and its partnership with SVN Auction Services (SVNAS) announces its year-end Q4 online auction of 2024 for state-owned surplus real property. The properties range in size from under an acre to over 84 acres and are located in prime locations in cities such as Syracuse and Farmington among others.

Accessible at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov , the online auction platform offers 24/7 access to UDOT's auction-related information. Online bidding for 14 notable properties begins November 6 and ends November 12.

Among the properties up for auction is a rare opportunity to own over 84 acres of pristine conservation easement land in the city of Farmington . Bordered by the majestic Wasatch Mountains the property provides a unique and compelling opportunity for developers and investors with a commitment to environmental stewardship. Opening bid is $1,750.000.

"The desire for residential, industrial and commercial development in this region of Utah continues to draw interest from local and regional developers, thanks to the continued steady population growth in and throughout the state," said Louis B. Fisher, III , CAI, National Director of SVN Auction Services.

Other properties up for auction include a 42,910+/- square foot vacant parcel in Syracuse ideal for small scale development and is zoned residential with commercial overlay. "Syracuse offers an exceptional quality of life that attracts families and individuals looking for a suburban setting with urban conveniences," said Fisher.

Also up for auction are vacant parcels located in Layton, West Valley City, Hanksville, Highland and Washingtoon many which offer excellent visibility in high-traffic area(s).

For more information on these and all the properties or to register to bid, visit www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov .

